Logical Media Group Aquires SoMe Digital Media

"I'm thrilled to welcome Madhavi Rao to the Logical family. Her brand marketing expertise delivers on a need we've heard from our clients, specifically seeking counsel and support in communicating their brand messaging and design," Chris O'Neill said.

"The combination of Logical and SoMe creates an incredibly strong digital first provider in the marketplace. Digital marketing continues to be challenging for large, more traditional firms to deliver, and Logical can now offer clients best in class digital marketing services that are tightly integrated with innovative and data-backed creative," said Rao, SoMe's owner and founder.

Both agencies were founded on a complementary philosophy – intentionality and thoughtfulness that has fostered long-standing relationships for both clients and team member growth. SoMe will operate as Logical Media Group moving forward, with Rao joining Logical's leadership team as Director of Marketing and Operations. SoMe expands Logical's service offerings to their clients with branding, brand messaging, and creative for digital channels.

Logical Media Group , founded in 2006 by Chris O'Neill, is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Chicago, IL. Logical specializes in delivering clients exceptional digital marketing strategies across all paid channels, SEO, content marketing, ecommerce, business analytics, web design, branding, and creative capabilities. The company is forecasted to do $6M in revenue with 50+ team members in 2021.

