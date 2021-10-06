Logical Operations Receives CMMC-AB Authorized Training Material Approval

This release of Logical Operations curriculum for the CCP certification is the culmination of many months of hard work, research, and curriculum design by Logical Operations' content team and their subject matter experts. "We've been working on getting this particular content ready for quite some time," said Nancy Curtis, VP of Content. "While I want to celebrate this achievement, we're still continuing with development on our Certified Assessor content, so the work continues." Logical Operations intends to develop training materials to support all CMMC Certifications, including CMMC Certified Assessor Level 1 CCA-1, CCA-3, and CCA-5, as those exam requirements are defined.

Logical Operations has developed, tested, and refined a proven instructional design model that has powered instructor-led training events for nearly 40 years. Based in Rochester, NY, the company specializes in creating content for instructors and students who are seeking job skills and certifications, predominantly in technology specializations. As a leading provider of cybersecurity training offerings that include CyberSec First Responder (CFR), Cyber Secure Coder (CSC), Certified Internet of Things Secure Practitioner (CIoTSP), CISA, CISM, CISSP, and CyberSAFE (in addition to over 5,000 other technology training titles), CMMC training is a natural portfolio extension that is now available to over 3,000 global training providers that leverage Logical Operations courseware to run successful training events.

"This is right in our wheelhouse," said Jon O'Keefe, Technology Education Jedi and Product Manager for CMMC at Logical Operations. "We've been advocating for the advancement of cybersecurity training in the market for years and being able to offer our content to LTPs as part of the CMMC ecosystem is truly amazing."

Licensed Training Providers (LTPs) who are looking for CATM for the CCP certification classes can find more information at https://cmmclpp.com. Logical Operations also maintains a training locator for prospective CMMC CCP students and Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs) at https://www.cmmclpp.com/traininglocator.

Logical Operations develops and publishes the most widely-used and respected training courseware available today. Logical Operations' curriculum offerings include over 5,500 unique titles that span across major categories including User Productivity, Data Science, Networking and Security, Web Development and Mobile Programming, Project Management and Business Analysis, and Workplace Skills. Its content is designed to be flexible for any learning environment (virtual, in-person, or asynchronous) and is delivered through a multitude of delivery platforms to help expand the student learning experience in and beyond the classroom. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com, and on Twitter @logicalops.

