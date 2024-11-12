Logicalis becomes the first global partner to launch Cisco XDR as a managed service

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a leading global digital managed services provider, has become the first global Cisco partner to launch Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR) as a Managed Service (MXDR).

This global service forms part of the recently launched Intelligent Security portfolio and increases Logicalis' proactive threat-hunting capabilities worldwide. It provides advanced visibility into cyberattack chains, AI-driven automation, and global threat intelligence data.

In addition to the global threat-hunting scale offered by Cisco MXDR, Logicalis is also one of a small group of Microsoft partners to have achieved verified Global MXDR Partner status.

Logicalis' MXDR services are managed through its global network of Security Operations Centres (SOCs). Armed with the most up-to-date global threat intelligence, they ensure rapid detection, analysis, and response across a customer's digital fabric 24/7.

The global launch of Cisco MXDR follows Logicalis' most significant security investment to date, including a 30% increase in talent at its EMEA SOC to support the growing demand for managed security services. In collaboration with Cisco and educational institutions in Lisbon, Logicalis runs a Cybersecurity Academy to grow and nurture talent in-house.

Commenting on the launch, Toby Alcock, CTO, Logicalis, says, "We're extremely proud to be the first partner offering Cisco MXDR globally as part of the expansion in our managed security services. As security threats escalate against a backdrop of the global skills shortage, we focus on removing both these headaches from our customers. Through our SOC, they can leverage industry-leading expertise and solutions tailored to their digital environment through one unified platform."

"Our commitment to developing our partnerships and ongoing investments ensures our customers have access to unparalleled security solutions wherever and whenever needed, building their defences against bad actors."

"We are very excited about the value Cisco and Logicalis are able to bring to our shared customers with their new MXDR offer," said Andrew Sage, Vice President, Global Partners and Distribution Sales, Cisco. "With Cisco XDR built into Logicalis' global service, we are able to provide our mutual customers with an improved ability to quickly and effectively identify and respond to security threats."

Logicalis' 2024 CIO report surveyed 1,000 CIOs globally and found that of the 83% of CIOs who experienced cyber-attacks in the last 12 months, only 43% feel prepared for another breach.

Supporting CIOs juggling multiple priorities at once, Logicalis's Intelligent Security services are designed to provide customers with comprehensive guidance and support for navigating today's complex security landscape.

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change™. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimise operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including reliability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.8 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $5.5 billion.

