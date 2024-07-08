Logicalis' Charissa Jaganath Honored as a CRN 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader

TROY, Mich., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, the leading global technology service provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Charissa Jaganath, Global Head of Responsible Business, as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader. In its second year, the list recognizes executives from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations who are dedicated to making a positive impact across the IT channel through inclusive leadership. CRN also honored Jaganath on the list last year. For 2024, she was recognized for her ongoing efforts to influence inclusivity at Logicalis through various employee resource groups, including Logicalis' Global Inclusion Council and her all-women responsible business team.

Logicalis’ Charissa Jaganath has been honored as a CRN 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader.

The CRN 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders honorees are passionate about advancing equity and diversity within their organizations, the channel, and across the greater technology industry. With this recognition, CRN highlights these executives for their desire to foster inclusion and belonging.

"I'm passionate about fostering inclusion and am honored to once again be recognized by CRN for my efforts at Logicalis," said Jaganath. "Growing up as a South African woman of color and witnessing the country's first democratic election, as well as the profound impact of inclusivity movements worldwide, has played a significant role in my outlook. I hope that my efforts continue to show Logicalis employees that they deserve to be heard and have their needs met, including in the workplace."

With over 15 years of experience in global corporations and nonprofits, Jaganath leads various DE&I efforts across Logicalis. This includes her role as co-chair of Logicalis' Global Inclusion Council, which helps to support strategies aligned with DE&I initiatives at Logicalis, including increasing the number of women in leadership roles, encouraging more diverse employee recruitment and strengthening efforts surrounding employee DE&I training. She has also worked to grow her all-women responsible business team, a group dedicated to aligning their initiatives with Logicalis' overall strategy. The team has activated various events focused on women and girls in technology, as well as supported three employee groups dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community, APAC women, and employees with disabilities.

"We are proud to recognize this year's honorees for their commitment to inclusivity across the channel. With their transparent leadership, they help create welcoming environments where employees can bring their best selves to work to help their business succeed," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Congratulations to these leaders for their deep dedication to bringing greater equity to the channel. We look forward to learning from their inclusive leadership and seeing what they achieve next."

The 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting July 8 at www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, Facebook, and X

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

SOURCE Logicalis