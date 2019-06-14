Logicalis Named NetApp Central Partner of the Year at Third Annual Channel Connect Conference

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetApp has named Logicalis Central Partner of the Year for its year over year growth, FY19 revenue, key account wins, significant focus on NetApp, and participation in regional partnership activities.

Through its partnership with NetApp, Logicalis provides strategic storage solutions for hosted and private managed cloud services for customers across verticals. In addition, NetApp plays a significant role in Logicalis' Extensible IT framework, which enables organizations to guide their digital transformation objectives. Logicalis is a trusted NetApp Star Partner and Cloud First Partner, based on its 14-year partnership.

"NetApp's values and practices align with our consultative approach to customer service. It's relationships like this that are key to our success," said Mike Houghton, President, Logicalis U.S. "NetApp's comprehensive portfolio enables Logicalis to leverage our vertical expertise and provide the best, most strategically specialized cloud solutions for our customers. We look forward to continuing our work with NetApp to provide the highest level of service and solutions to help our customers manage their digital transformation and drive growth."

"NetApp's success is closely tied to the success of our regional partners, especially as we build on our data driven customer vision," said Jeff McCullough, vice president, Channel Sales, NetApp. "Congratulations Logicalis on being named the Central Partner of the Year winner. NetApp looks forward to continuing to work together to enable our joint customers to drive innovation and business outcomes for both NetApp and our customers."

The 2019 Americas Partner Awards were announced on stage at NetApp's third annual Channel Connect Conference (C3) where strategic partner executives from across the Americas region gathered to hear about NetApp's strategic vision and engage with NetApp executives.

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international multi-skilled solution provider providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

Our customers span industries and geographical regions; and our focus is to engage in the dynamics of our customers' vertical markets; including financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, and apply the skills of our 5,700 employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization.

We are the advocates for our customers for some of the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, CA Technologies, NetApp, Microsoft, Oracle, VMware and ServiceNow.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of $1.6 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4 billion.

