Logicalis' Next-Generation Digital Fabric Platform Delivers Enhanced Visibility for CIOs

Logicalis' award-winning Digital Fabric Platform now features new AI-powered capabilities to drive business outcomes and improve enterprise-wide visibility, efficiency, and effectiveness.

TROY, Mich., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, the leading global technology service provider, released the next generation of its Digital Fabric Platform, providing CIOs with deeper-level insights and recommendations to underpin the performance of their entire digital ecosystem.

The Digital Fabric Platform initially launched in July 2023, designed to give CIOs a real-time view of how their entire digital ecosystem is performing across five metrics including reliability, security and compliance, economics, user experience and environment, and is benchmarked across industry standards. Following a successful initial uptake from over 200 digital managed services customers across the United States, EMEA and Australia, Logicalis has now updated the platform with a focus on providing more detailed insights, greater transparency, and actionable AI-powered recommendations.

The key updates in the Digital Fabric Platform Include:

Updated user interface (UI) – The enhanced UI is clean and visually appealing, making it easy for users to visualize their insights on a single page and take action on recommendations immediately.

Overall health score – The platform gives an overall health score that looks beyond individual devices or configuration items to the entire network, cloud, security and workplace service.

Deeper insights – The upgraded platform shows high, medium and low-impact recommendations to improve the health of a customer's digital ecosystem, alongside historical progress and performance data and estimated versus actual savings made. This expanded intelligence empowers CIOs to swiftly identify key priorities to improve their digital fabric with the help of AI and automation tools.

Knowledge base – A new knowledge base section will act as an encyclopedia of the tool, giving customers answers to any questions they may have from how Logicalis calculates metrics, to interpreting health scores. This vault will continuously evolve to match customer needs enabling them to navigate the platform and insights confidently.

"We're excited to unveil our latest Digital Fabric Platform update to the market," said Toby Alcock, CTO of Logicalis Group. "Our customers' voices and feedback are at the heart of our continuous product innovation and have been the driving force behind these platform enhancements. Through the platform's new interface and richer insights, we're empowering the CIO with board-level visibility."

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; reliability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

SOURCE Logicalis