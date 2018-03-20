Logicalis Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

As an international and multi-skilled solution provider, Logicalis was recognized on the CRN MSP 500 Elite 150 for its offerings for mid-sized and enterprise companies looking for solutions in managed services including IT Helpdesk, IT Staffing Services, Lifecycle/Asset Management, Managed Security, Managed VOIP, Remote Monitoring, Warranty/Patch/Vendor Management, Co-location, Managed Storage/Backup, and Network Operations Center (NOC).

"Being honored on the MSP 500 Elite 150 for the fifth year underscores Logicalis' constant commitment to providing the best services for our customers," said Mike Houghton, chief sales officer at Logicalis. "Our core values of integrity, innovation, excellence, partnership and empowerment ensure we offer the best, most specialized solutions for our customers. We look forward to continuing to help our customers find success with our managed service solutions."

In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

"Managed service providers have become integral to the success of businesses everywhere, both large and small," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies. The companies on CRN's 2018 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers' changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments."

The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2018 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international multi-skilled solution provider providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

Our customers span industries and geographical regions; our focus is to engage in the dynamics of our customers' vertical markets including financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, and to apply the skills of our 4,500 employees in modernizing key digital pillars, data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization.

We are the advocates for our customers for some of the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Microsoft, VMware and ServiceNow.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of over $1.5 billion from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4 billion.

For more information, visit www.us.logicalis.com.

