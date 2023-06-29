Logicalis renews accreditation as Cisco Global Gold Integrator

As one of only six Cisco Global Gold Certified Partners, Logicalis successfully delivering innovation, engagement, and value for customers worldwide

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a global technology service provider, today announces it has renewed its worldwide accreditation as a Cisco Global Gold Integrator. The status affirms that Logicalis has met all personnel, specialisation, and support requirements, and has demonstrated that it is qualified to sell, install and support Cisco solutions.

Logicalis has been partnered with Cisco for almost 25-years to create outcome-led solutions to help organisations navigate the digital world. Through combining Cisco's world-class hardware and software offerings with Logicalis' market-leading menu of value-added services, the partners have been delivering unmatched value and innovation to their customers.

On this announcement, Richard Simmons, VP Strategic Alliances at Logicalis comments: "This achievement is a testament to our long-standing partnership with Cisco, spanning over two decades. Achieving the prestigious Cisco Global Gold Integrator status worldwide underscores Logicalis' unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional technology services on a global scale. Logicalis and Cisco have collaborated to create outcome-led solutions that empower organisations to navigate and thrive in the digital world."

As one of only six Cisco Global Gold Certified Partners, Logicalis consistently demonstrates innovation, drives engagement, and delivers greater value for its customers and communities. Collaboratively, the two organisations are leading the way on connectivity with Logicalis being only one of two global Cisco Partners offering Cisco's Private 5G Solution as a managed service.

Logicalis is a leading Cisco partner, holding a series of other Cisco achievements including five Cisco Powered validated specialisations. These include Cisco Powered with Viptela (service & support for integration), Meraki Security, Secure Access, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), SD-WAN. At the end of 2022, Logicalis was also recognised as the winner of the Cisco Global Enterprise Networking and Meraki Partner of the Year Award at Cisco Partner Summit 2022.

Sustainability is a key business focus for both organisations and the Cisco-Logicalis partnership is helping customers drive measurable progress in the fight against climate change. Logicalis currently holds the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialisation (ESS) in eight countries across the world and by July 2023, aims to have the specialisation in all 15 countries where the ESS is available. Like every other industry, technology can produce a large amount of waste and to combat this Logicalis is proud to be part of Cisco's global initiative to responsibly repurpose and recycle end-of-use products.

Nick Holden, Vice President, Global Strategic Partners and Co-Sell at Cisco comments: "Cisco and Logicalis are aligned in driving customer success through innovative business outcome-led solutions. By combining Logicalis's value-added services with Cisco's cross-architecture and managed solutions, we are committed to advancing innovation, enabling digital transformation, and providing industry-leading customer outcomes."

