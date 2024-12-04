Logicalis unifies German operations under single consolidated leadership team, led by Jürgen Hatzipantelis

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis announce a new structure for operations in Germany with the goal of leveraging their collective capabilities across the region. Bringing together multiple entities including Siticom, iTuma, Orange Networks and Logicalis Germany under one unified leadership team.

Industry veteran Jürgen Hatzipantelis has been appointed as the new CEO of the expanded German business, succeeding outbound CEO Christian Werner, who has successfully driven the German business over the past eight years.

Jürgen brings over 30 years of executive experience within the IT sector, serving as Managing Director of Siticom (market leader in Private 5G) for almost a decade and has been instrumental in leading the profitable transformation of Orange Networks (a leading Microsoft partner in Germany).

Jürgen's 30-year career spans several executive positions including Executive Vice President and Managing Director at Devoteam GmbH, Supervisory Board Member at Consequor Consulting AG, Chief Operating Officer at SESA AG and serving several years on the HP Consulting Board at Hewlett-Packard GmbH.

Bob Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis stated: "Operating as one Logicalis in Germany, we can organise our resources and capabilities to offer customers innovative IT services from a single source. With this alignment under Jurgen's leadership, I am confident we will unlock our full potential in this important market."

On his appointment, Jürgen Hatzipantelis shared: "I am looking forward to continuing my work in the Logicalis family. My goal is to work with the team to further strengthen Logicalis' role in Germany and create synergies that offer our customers tangible added value for their business success."

