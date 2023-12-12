Logicalis US Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Accreditation for Information Security Management

TROY, Mich., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading managed services provider Logicalis US has achieved its ISO 27001:2022 certification, underscoring its dedication to providing the highest level of information security for its clients across verticals and geographies. Logicalis earned this accreditation for its 12 US locations.

To achieve ISO 27001:2022 certification, Logicalis US demonstrated that its Information Security Management System (ISMS) met the requirements of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). A-LIGN Compliance and Security, an independent third-party auditor and ANSI-accredited certification organization determined Logicalis US met accreditation criteria given the technical controls in place and the company's formalized IT Security policies and procedures.

"This accreditation reflects the work we've done to implement a strategic and secure IT framework across all of our departments, information systems and business functions," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "This is critical to supporting our work as Architects of Change, as we demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing holistic, comprehensive and compliant data security – not just for our clients but for our employees as well."

This certification is evidence that Logicalis US has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the ISMS.

About Logicalis US
We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter. 

Our lifecycle services across hybrid data center, cloud, connectivity, collaboration, and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk, and empower employees.    

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including: availability, user experience, security, economic performance, and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.   

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.   

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com 

