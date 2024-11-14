Logicalis US Announced as First Global Partner to Launch Cisco XDR as a Managed Service

TROY, Mich., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, a leading technology services provider, has become the first global Cisco partner to launch Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR) as a Managed Service (MXDR).

The global service forms part of the recently launched Intelligent Security portfolio and increases Logicalis' proactive threat-hunting capabilities.

Logicalis' tenth annual CIO report found that 83% of CIOs experienced cyberattacks in the past year, and the launch of Cisco MXDR provides customers with advanced visibility into cyberattack chains, AI-driven automation, and global threat intelligence data.

In addition to the global threat-hunting scale offered by Cisco MXDR, Logicalis is also one of a small group of Microsoft partners to have achieved verified Global MXDR Partner status.

"As the first global partner offering Cisco MXDR, we are thrilled to be expanding our managed security services to our customers here in the US," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "The expansion underscores our commitment to protect customers against escalating security threats and ensures they have access to unparalleled security solutions at all times."

Logicalis' MXDR services are managed through its global network of Security Operations Centers (SOCs). Armed with the most up-to-date global threat intelligence, they ensure rapid detection, analysis, and response across a customer's digital fabric 24/7.

The global launch of Cisco MXDR follows Logicalis' most significant security investment to date, including a 30% increase in talent at its EMEA SOC to support the growing demand for managed security services. In collaboration with Cisco and educational institutions in Lisbon, Logicalis runs a Cybersecurity Academy to grow and nurture talent in-house.

"We are very excited about the value Cisco and Logicalis are able to bring to our shared customers with their new MXDR offer," said Andrew Sage, Vice President, Global Partners and Distribution Sales, Cisco. "With Cisco XDR built into Logicalis' global service, we are able to provide our mutual customers with an improved ability to quickly and effectively identify and respond to security threats."

