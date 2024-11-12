Logicalis US Announces Availability of Intelligent Security Portfolio

TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, a leading technology services provider, today announced the availability of the Intelligent Security platform, which provides a blueprint approach to its security portfolio designed to deliver proactive advanced security for customers throughout North America.

The Intelligent Security portfolio, designed by Logicalis security specialists, creates an umbrella of standards under which examine solutions that will provide the best results for customers. The portfolio gives customers the most comprehensive observability and protection available, based on tracking and analyzing cyber threats and knowledge of the latest prevention methods deployed across its customer base. At the same time, it enables Logicalis to review its available solutions, whether networking or collaboration or otherwise, through a security lens to provide the best-possible and most secure offerings available.

Logicalis' tenth annual CIO report found that of the 83% of CIOs who experienced cyberattacks in the last 12 months, only 43% feel prepared for another breach. Intelligent Security is designed to help CIOs manage these pressures, leveraging Logicalis' security capabilities as well as its relationships with global partners such as Cisco and Microsoft, where the company has earned the highest levels of security accreditations.

"The launch of Intelligent Security in the US underscores our commitment to providing organizations with the tools they need to secure their entire network," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "While it is common to focus on one area of the security fabric, we recognize that in today's cyber landscape, there are no silos. From secure connectivity to the cloud to each individual worker's entry points and more, with Intelligent Security we offer the opportunity to see activity and secure companies across the entire footprint."

Our Managed Intelligent Security services are underpinned by Logicalis' Digital Fabric Platform, providing CIOs with deeper-level insights and recommendations to enhance the performance of their entire digital ecosystem. The portfolio delivers a concise and comprehensive proposition for customers, including:

Advisory: Providing customers with a range of advisory services dedicated to helping them understand their security needs and identify the right solutions for their business.

Secure workplace: Securing worker communications and devices as remote working continues to impact the workplace security landscape.

Secure connectivity: Enforcing zero trust security from edge-to-edge, ensuring networks are robust enough to enable safe IoT, 5G and edge computing.

Secure hybrid cloud: Safeguarding cloud environments to ensure data, applications, and IT resources are safe.

Secure operations: Providing 24/7/365 best practice proactive threat detection and incident response, across three global security regions, using AI and automation to identify and triage.

Logicalis continues to prove its robust security offer with global achievements including earning Microsoft-verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Partner Status; and being one of only six partners globally working with Cisco to develop an XDR proposition and enhance its Cisco security capabilities.

"Security threats are growing in scale and sophistication, meaning companies are demanding more from their managed security services," added Groves. "We believe our portfolio, our partnerships, and our investments in cyber talent for the next generation will deliver customers what they need: AI-ready Managed Security with governance and SOC Protection wherever they are in the world."

