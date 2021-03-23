Logicalis US Honored on the CRN® Tech Elite 250 List for 10th Year

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its continued success providing business solutions for customers across key practice areas, Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named the company to the 2021 Tech Elite 250 list for the 10th time. The annual list, which features IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. Logicalis and other honorees have distinguished themselves as top solution providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers.

Logicalis provides technology solutions, services and expertise in the areas of security, modern data center, collaboration, networking and cloud for customers to meet today's IT challenges. To evolve alongside an everchanging technology landscape, Logicalis works with its partners to maintain high levels of training and certification and achieve the highest tiers within those companies' partner programs. Logicalis' status as a Cisco Global Gold and as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, reinforce its continued commitment to working alongside leading industry partners to provide customers the best solutions for their business.

"As Architects of Change™, we are steadfastly committed to providing our customers with effective solutions that move their businesses forward. Recognition on the CRN Tech Elite 250 underscores the dedication of all of our employees," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "We are honored to be on the list for a tenth time. As we look to the next 10 years, we remain as focused as ever on bringing the best, most innovative opportunities to our customers, which would not be possible without the industry partners we work with."

Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these high honors — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company's solution provider database.

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

