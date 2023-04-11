Logicalis US Launches Private Network Services Powered by Cisco to Enable Secure Wireless Connectivity

Leading managed service provider to deliver private cellular solution for 4G and 5G networks

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, a leading managed service provider, today announced the launch of its Private Network Services powered by Cisco, a private cellular solution and corresponding professional services offering that brings low-latency, ultra-reliable 5G connectivity to even the most hard-to-reach places.

As a Cisco Global Gold integrator, Logicalis combines its deep managed services expertise with Cisco networking leadership and an ecosystem of carrier services—to deliver a full-stack, subscription-based networking solution for 4G and 5G. Logicalis' Private Network Services, based on Cisco's Private 5G architecture brings secure, highly available connectivity to complement Wi-Fi for mission critical applications across industries including manufacturing; warehousing and distribution; mining, oil, and gas; state and local government; education; and more.

"Connectivity is crucial to prepare organizations for Industry 4.0, and our Private Network Services will help set up our customers for success by bringing the power of 5G and Wi-Fi together in places where Wi-Fi isn't enough," said Chris Calvert, VP of Private Wireless Services for Logicalis US. "With Cisco, this offering can help lower costs, integrate with existing infrastructures, improve reliability, and give customers greater simplicity and control, all while ensuring data security through a locally managed network."

Logicalis' Private Network Services is an end-to-end offering. The managed service provider will see through deployments from proof of concept and proof of value to activation, with opportunities for customers to customize the ongoing level of support as needed.

"We are committed to working alongside customers as they enhance connectivity and spearhead their organizations' digital transformation," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "The Private Network Services offering is a natural extension of our connectivity expertise. We are now able to combine that knowledge, as well as our professional and managed services support, with one of our strongest industry partnerships to provide a truly innovative, secure networking solution."

Logicalis is the first US partner to deliver Cisco Private 5G as-a-service, including professional services for site evaluation and implementation, as well as managed services for ongoing support. Logicalis will oversee the on-site engineering, including site preparation, ordering of solution components, organization of the spectrum, SIM management, staging, creation of customer profiles, core and RAN installation.

"Working together with Logicalis, we can expand enterprise access to 5G and Wi-Fi networks in a secure and reliable way, helping accelerate digital transformation," said Masum Mir, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Provider Mobility, Cisco Networking. "Our cloud-based 5G technology seamlessly integrates with an enterprise's existing infrastructure, while Logicalis' extensive experience in networking and managed services helps to ensure ongoing support and success."

Logicalis' Private Network Services are available now. For more information, please visit: https://www.us.logicalis.com/private-network-service-5G

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

SOURCE Logicalis