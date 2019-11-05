Logicalis Wins IoT Innovator Award for Healthcare Solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announced that its Healthcare Clinical Asset Tracking solution has received the 2019 CompassIntel IoT Innovator Award for Medical Devices.

Logicalis' Healthcare Clinical Asset Tracking solution harnesses the power of IoT to increase operational efficiency by utilizing a connected network of hardware and software to accurately track clinical assets, such as infusion (IV) pumps, heart monitors, beds and wheelchairs. This provides improved asset utilization and streamlined clinical workflows for healthcare professionals by offering insights into the location and availability of those assets, which has a direct impact on the quality of patient care.

"Our Healthcare Clinical Asset Tracking solution is a prime example of how the Internet of Things can drive not just increased efficiency in the workplace, but also better outcomes for those most impacted—the patients," says Mike Trojecki, VP of IoT, Logicalis U.S. "At Logicalis, we work alongside our customers as a true partner when implementing innovative solutions across all of our key verticals. This partnership approach ensures that we all go into it with one goal in mind: improved results for the end customer. In the healthcare space, that can literally mean the difference between life or death, and we're proud to help our healthcare customers implement cutting-edge IoT technology that enhances the overall patient experience."

The CompassIntel IoT Innovator Awards, now in their second year, recognize top IoT innovative products, companies, organizations, platforms and solutions across 20 distinct categories, specific to industry.

"We are in an age where IoT becomes powerful when applied to core industry use cases and distinct applications to improve healthcare, business, government, education and lives," said Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. "Logicalis' solution stood out as an innovative use of connected IoT technology in healthcare, which promises significant results for the patients who matter most. Congratulations to Logicalis, and all of the companies being recognized for IoT innovation in 2019."

More information on Logicalis' Healthcare Clinical Asset Tracking solution, and its full range of innovative IoT and analytics-based solutions can be found here.

About Logicalis

Logicalis U.S. is an international, multi-skilled solution provider, providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

We focus on delivering custom IT solutions for vertical markets including healthcare, government and education, manufacturing, financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, retail, and professional services. We apply the skills of our 6,000+ global employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. Our partners are among the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, NetApp, VMware, Microsoft and AWS.

Logicalis U.S. is a part of the Logicalis Group, which has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.us.logicalis.com/.

Follow Logicalis: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE Logicalis

Related Links

https://www.us.logicalis.com

