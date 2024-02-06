Logically Appoints MJ Patent to Chief Marketing Officer

"Logically is transforming what customers should expect from service providers..." Post this

"MJ is an invaluable asset to our team here at Logically and we're excited to have her operating in the role of CMO," said Josh Skeens, CEO of Logically. "Our organization is highly focused on customer experience, innovation, and being cyber-first and MJ continues to play an integral role in those efforts."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Patent will be leveraging her industry and marketing expertise to amplify Logically's voice as a leader in cybersecurity and IT, increase market share, and support customer-centric initiatives.

"I'm honored to step into this role, representing the voice of our customers, and building on the momentum we have already accomplished.," said Patent. "Logically is transforming what customers should expect from service providers and I am committed to taking Logically to the next level alongside the leadership team."

Patent contributes her time outside of Logically to serving on the CompTIA 2024 Data Advisory Council and as an Ambassador for Pavillion. In 2023, she was recognized with the CRN Woman of the Channel award and as a 2023 CRN NextGen Leader.

About Logically

Logically is a leading national managed security and IT solution provider that helps organizations secure and support their businesses today, solve for tomorrow, and strategize for the future with cyber-first solutions. Our team of experts, including cybersecurity, engineering, networking, and cloud specialists, collaborate with customers to implement solutions that protect their assets, reduce risk, and optimize performance, end to end. Since 1999, we have made long-term relationships, customer service excellence, and purposeful innovation guiding principles to ensure customers have a trusted advisor at their side, helping them focus on their business, not the technology behind it.

Contact: MJ Patent, CMO, [email protected]

SOURCE Logically