Logically Appoints New Chief of Staff, Jeremy Williams

Nationally Recognized MSSP Continues Strategic Leadership Advancements for Rapid Innovation

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically, one of the nation's leading managed security and IT service providers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Williams to the position of Chief of Staff (CoS). This appointment marks the latest in a series of strategic leadership enhancements initiated in January 2023, in line with the company's ambition to excel as a customer-centric and agile Managed Security Solution Provider (MSSP). By bringing on board industry-leading experts, Logically is primed for sustained growth and is committed to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that are adaptable to customer needs.

Jeremy Williams, Chief of Staff at Logically, a nationally recognized MSSP. Williams is one of many 2023 promotions and new hires at the company as part of Logically's strategic leadership changes to foster employee empowerment and rapid innovation.
Williams, transitioning from his role as Logically's Vice President of Implementation, has an impressive track record in managed services and operations. He joined the team in 2019 following Logically's acquisition of Carolinas IT, where he led the Managed Services team, focusing on the delivery of unparalleled day-to-day IT support for clients.

Joshua Skeens, CEO of Logically, commented, "We're thrilled to elevate Jeremy to our Executive team. He brings invaluable leadership qualities and an in-depth understanding of the MSSP landscape. Jeremy's expertise will be instrumental in advancing Logically's mission to become a cybersecurity and managed IT service leader. He will spearhead key strategic initiatives that will enhance our commitment to exceptional customer service, employee growth, and technological innovation. With Jeremy on board, we are more confident than ever in reaching our ambitious objectives for the future."

As Chief of Staff, Williams will be instrumental in enhancing cross-departmental synergy and teamwork, thereby expediting Logically's vital initiatives focused on elevating customer experience and employee development.

"People are the heart of Logically. We are dedicated to nurturing an environment that encourages continual learning and innovation, while also ensuring an exceptional client experience," said Williams. "Having been in the industry for over 15 years, I look forward to unifying all departments to maintain our focus on offering cyber-centric solutions and services, thereby enabling our clients to achieve their business objectives. These are indeed exciting times for Logically."

About Logically:

Logically is a leading national managed security and IT solution provider that helps organizations secure and support their businesses today, solve for tomorrow, and strategize for the future with cyber-first solutions. Our team of experts, including cybersecurity, engineering, networking, and cloud specialists, collaborate with customers to implement solutions that protect their assets, reduce risk, and optimize performance, end to end. Since 1999, we have made long-term relationships, customer service excellence, and purposeful innovation guiding principles to ensure customers have a trusted advisor at their side, helping them focus on their business, not the technology behind it.

