Logically Honored on the 2023 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

2023 Marks the MSSP's 9th Year on CRN's Prestigious List

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically, one of the nation's leading managed security and IT service providers, today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has honored Logically on its 2023 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list features solution providers of all sizes across the U.S. and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.

Businesses rely on solution providers to maintain the highest levels of technical prowess across critical products and services to help them meet today's IT challenges and take advantage of the benefits of cutting-edge solutions. To meet these demands, solution providers such as strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers strive to maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.

"Here at Logically, we've built a culture of innovation. That means our team of cybersecurity experts is dedicated to staying on the cutting edge of the best tools the industry has to offer, with the ultimate goal of protecting and optimizing all that our customers do," said Joshua Skeens, CEO of Logically. "Technology evolves quickly, and cybersecurity threats evolve even quicker. For this reason, we're constantly innovating and re-evaluating our strategies to give our customers the latest and greatest solutions, and anticipate future threats before they arrive."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers.

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250

Logically is a leading national Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) that works to secure customers' futures. As a champion of cybersecurity innovation, we marry the right technologies to create personalized solutions that address our customers' myriad IT challenges, with security as a focal point. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for thousands of organizations across highly regulated industries, and we are known for our best-in-class, high-touch customer support.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

