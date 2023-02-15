Logically Recognized on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

2023 Marks Logically's Eighth Consecutive Year on the Prestigious Annual List

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically , one of the nation's leading managed IT and security service providers, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Logically to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category for 2023. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"This award is a testament to our incredible team, who provide best-in-class, high-touch customer support, while also delivering on the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation," said Logically CEO Joshua Skeens. "Logically is on its way to becoming one of the nation's top MSSP/MSPs, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have our efforts recognized on this annual list. As we shift our focus even more keenly on cybersecurity solutions in 2023, I anticipate Logically growing even further over the coming year."

MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets. It's anticipated that due to a steady rise in remote-work opportunities, a perpetual talent shortage, and continued increases in cyber threats, the managed services market will double by 2027 .

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About Logically

Logically is a leading national Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) that works to secure customers' futures. As a champion of cybersecurity innovation, we marry the right technologies to create personalized solutions that address our customers' myriad IT challenges, with security as a focal point. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for thousands of organizations across highly regulated industries, and we are known for our best-in-class, high-touch customer support.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

