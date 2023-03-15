Logically's Chief People Officer Receives CompTIA Diversity in Leadership Award

The DEI Award, Logically's Third In Recent Months, Highlights The Leading MSSP/MSP's Continued Commitment To DEI

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically, one of the nation's leading managed IT and security service providers, today announced that the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) has recognized Dominique Andrews, Chief People Officer at Logically, in their annual 2023 North America Spotlight Awards. Andrews was awarded the "Advancing Diversity in Leadership Award", which honors innovators in the IT industry for their impact as advocates and role models in leading others with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

This award marks Logically's third DEI recognition in recent months and showcases the company's strong focus on diversity. Earlier this month, Andrews was also named to the Security Industry Association's (SIA) Women in Security Forum Power 100 , which honors women in the security industry who are role models for actively advancing diversity, inclusion, innovation, and leadership in the community. In December 2022, Logically was recognized among the "Best Companies for Women" by Comparably , an award based on feedback from female employees. According to Comparably, Logically ranked in the top 5% for diversity and in the top 20% for gender parity amongst companies with 201-500 employees.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion is a vital part of everything we do here at Logically, from transparency in our hiring efforts to accountability among our internal teams," said Andrews. "That said, when it comes to DEI, there's always more that can be done. We're chartering a course to be one of the top employers in the MSSP space, and our effort to excel in creating inclusive spaces for our team members is our continued and unrelenting goal."

CompTIA's North America Spotlight Awards are presented annually to individuals who demonstrate leadership in the IT industry across six different categories. Winners were selected by a panel of judges who evaluated nominees for their positive impact on the tech industry; contributions that support CompTIA's mission to advance the tech industry; and actions and initiatives that demonstrated leadership in their respective award categories. This year's judges included members of CompTIA's North America, United Kingdom, and Ireland executive councils.

About Logically

Logically is a leading national Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) that works to secure customers' futures. As a champion of cybersecurity innovation, we marry the right technologies to create personalized solutions that address our customers' myriad IT challenges, with security as a focal point. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for thousands of organizations across highly regulated industries, and we are known for our best-in-class, high-touch customer support.

