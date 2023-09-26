LOGICARE 3PL NAMES RYAN GRIMMETT AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGY

News provided by

BioCare

26 Sep, 2023, 07:02 ET

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LogiCare3PL, a BioCareSD company, today announced the appointment of Ryan Grimmett as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy. Grimmett brings more than two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical, specialty, medical device, and surgical device industries with deep proficiency in the 3PL distribution space.

Continue Reading

"We are honored to welcome Ryan to LogiCare3PL," said Kevin Kissling, Vice President & General Manager of LogiCare3PL. "His experience and strategic acumen will bolster our position as a trusted partner for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare organizations. Ryan's leadership will play a pivotal role in moving LogiCare3PL to new heights."

"LogiCare3PL and the tenure of its team in this industry fosters the type of trust and confidence manufacturers deserve when it comes to identifying a 3PL partner," said Grimmett. "I am proud to join this team of experts in this space as we tailor solutions to our clients' needs, their different distribution models, and the ultimate goal of getting life-saving therapies to the end of their journey."

Prior to joining LogiCare3PL, Grimmett served as Vice President, Strategy & Commercial Planning for Knipper Healthcare 3PL where he was responsible for driving growth focused on the needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotech innovators, and the medical device industry. A Cincinnati, Ohio native and graduate of the University of Miami Grimmett's extensive background is marked by successfully developing distribution strategies and implementation plans for up-and-coming and existing products.

LogiCare3PL develops tailored solutions for emerging and mid-size manufacturers, to meet the ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry.  Providing critical time-and-temperature sensitive logistics services across the country, LogiCare3PL gets manufacturers' products to their downstream buyers with the highest standards of efficiency and care. A one-stop-shop approach is unique to LogiCare3PL's trusted, safe, high-quality services and products. The seamless and collaborative method across all business units will optimize the presentation of LogiCare3PL's capabilities to clients including the launch of new therapies, state distribution licensing, full order to cash, title model and flash title model programs, and consistent and dependable logistics for specialty drugs including rare and orphan products.

About BioCareSD
BioCareSD, a BioCare company, has been providing patients across the country with fast and easy access to life-saving medications for over 40 years. This is accomplished via their wide-reaching nationwide network of distribution centers and agile distribution capabilities, offering both STAT and emergency deliveries. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCareSD has a central customer support team and local, field-based account management teams, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.biocaresd.com.

SOURCE BioCare

Also from this source

BioCare, Inc. Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Year in a Row

BioCareSD and AllyRetina Join Forces to Provide a Specialty-Only Distributor-GPO Option for Retina Practices

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.