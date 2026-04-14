LogiCare3PL Selected as Distribution Partner by Harrow

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogiCare3PL today announced it has been selected by Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) as a distribution partner for Harrow's portfolio of ophthalmic disease management solutions. Effective February 1, 2026, LogiCare3PL is providing both non-title and 3PL title distribution services, supporting distribution of Harrow's products across the U.S. market.

LogiCare3PL was selected for its high-touch service model, proven ability to execute quickly and efficiently, and commitment to building a long-term partnership. These capabilities were essential in supporting Harrow's need for rapid onboarding and market readiness.

This partnership enables faster, more cost-effective market access for Harrow's products, while maintaining a high level of engagement and support from the LogiCare3PL team. LogiCare3PL successfully onboarded Harrow within just four weeks, meeting Harrow's implementation timeline and ensuring business continuity.

Kevin Kissling, VP/GM 3PL Services for LogiCare3PL, commented: "We are proud to partner with Harrow and support their broad portfolio of ophthalmic disease management solutions. At LogiCare3PL, we are committed to delivering on every promise we make and developing solutions that meet each manufacturer's specific needs. Harrow and LogiCare3PL's shared focus on flexibility, customer-centricity, and rapid execution makes this collaboration especially meaningful."

The agreement, effective February 1, 2026, covers LogiCare3PL's full suite of 3PL services, including non-title logistics support and title distribution for Harrow's products. Both organizations anticipate continued collaboration as Harrow expands its product offerings.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and retina diseases. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About LogiCare3PL

LogiCare3PL, a BioCare company, is a trusted pharmaceutical third‑party logistics partner serving emerging and mid‑sized biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Specializing in specialty, rare, and ultra‑rare disease therapies, LogiCare3PL delivers tailored, end‑to‑end solutions including time‑ and temperature‑sensitive logistics, centralized warehousing, financial services, regulatory compliance and licensing support, advanced data analytics, and comprehensive manufacturer and customer care. Through an integrated, compliant, and reliable approach, LogiCare3PL ensures products move securely from manufacturer to market. With unmatched reliability and expertise, LogiCare3PL sets the standard for precision and trust in pharmaceutical logistics.

Media Contact:

BioCare, Inc.

Barbara Pantazopoulos

VP Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

biocare-us.com

SOURCE LogiCare3PL