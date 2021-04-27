LogicBio Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LogicBio -Nasdaq: LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced the signing of a research collaboration and exclusive option agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Daiichi Sankyo). Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will collaborate on the development of treatments for two undisclosed indications based on GeneRide™, LogicBio's proprietary gene insertion platform. The agreement also grants Daiichi Sankyo an option to negotiate and acquire worldwide licenses for LogicBio's development programs in these two indications. Financial terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.

"I am very pleased to announce this collaboration as a new milestone in the validation of our GeneRide platform. In 2020, we cleared our first Investigational New Drug (IND) application for GeneRide for the treatment of pediatric methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) patients and initiated the Phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial. We also formed our first research agreement with another major pharmaceutical company to develop a drug candidate for Crigler-Najjar syndrome," said Frederic Chereau, president and chief executive officer of LogicBio. "By partnering with Daiichi Sankyo, a global leader in developing innovative medicines, we are reinforcing our commitment to bring innovative therapeutics to people living with serious genetic conditions including many that can present symptoms as early as infancy."

The GeneRide platform harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. GeneRide supports the development of a new generation of genetic medicine able to insert a DNA segment into the human genome while potentially avoiding certain risks associated with other gene editing technologies. The therapy uses a viral vector to deliver the therapeutic gene, known as a transgene, to the nuclei of a patient's cells via one-time infusion.

LogicBio's two lead development programs based on the GeneRide platform are focused on rare pediatric conditions. The company is currently evaluating LB-001 in the Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial in MMA and LB-301 in Crigler-Najjar syndrome through another research collaboration. LogicBio is also advancing the development of sAAVyTM, its next-generation AAV capsid platform, designed to overcome limitations with the current generation of AAV-based gene therapies.

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's proprietary GeneRide™ platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVyTM capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit https://www.logicbio.com/.

