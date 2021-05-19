LogicBio Therapeutics Promotes Daniel Gruskin, MD, to Chief Medical Officer and Announces Additional Leadership Appointments

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced the promotion of Daniel Gruskin, MD, as chief medical officer. Dr. Gruskin most recently served as senior vice president and head of clinical development. The Company also announced the appointment of Stephen Boyer, PhD, as vice president of regulatory and quality affairs, and Peter Pechan, PhD, as vice president of gene therapy, who will support progress in the Phase I/II SUNRISE clinical trial of LB-001, the Company's investigational treatment for methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) based on LogicBio's proprietary gene insertion platform, GeneRide™, and gene therapy programs leveraging the Company's sAAVy™ platform.

"As we are ramping up our SUNRISE trial activities and launching new programs driven by recent collaborations with Daiichi Sankyo and CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, it is critical that we continue to develop and expand our leadership team," said Frederic Chereau, president and chief executive officer of LogicBio Therapeutics. "I look forward to Daniel's continued contributions to our team, which have been invaluable to our progress thus far, and am pleased to welcome Stephen and Peter, two accomplished leaders, at this exciting time for LogicBio."

Daniel Gruskin, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Gruskin joined LogicBio Therapeutics as senior vice president and head of clinical development in August 2020 after working several months with the Company as interim head of clinical development and as a consultant. Previously, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Sanofi Genzyme, most recently as vice president, head of global medical affairs, rare disease, in which he oversaw medical affairs, life cycle management, scientific affairs and other medical and development activities related to metabolic, rare and genetic diseases. Prior to Sanofi Genzyme, Dr. Gruskin was assistant professor, human genetics and pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine and chief of the genetics section at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. He received his MD from the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.

"Our collective goal is to make a meaningful difference in patients' lives and address areas of significant unmet need in health. In this new role, I look forward to further advancing LB-001, our lead candidate for patients with MMA, in our SUNRISE trial," said Dr. Gruskin.

Stephen Boyer, PhD, Vice President, Regulatory and Quality Affairs

Dr. Boyer has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry both in regulatory development and preclinical research, most recently serving as head of regulatory at Boston Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he served as head of early global regulatory strategy at Biogen where he was responsible for the early development asset portfolio including cell and gene therapy programs. Prior to Biogen, he was a global regulatory team leader for the HCV-TRIO regimen at Bristol Myers Squibb. Dr. Boyer also was a medicinal chemist at Boehringer-Ingelheim and Bayer, and his work contributed to the discovery of Stivarga® (regorafenib) and telatinib. He received his PhD in organic chemistry from the University of California Berkeley.

"It is an exciting time of rapid growth in the development of genetic medicines and LogicBio's unique approach to gene editing and gene delivery is what first attracted me to the Company, along with the prospect of bringing much needed treatments to patients," said Dr. Boyer. "I am pleased to join the team and look forward to supporting advancement of our development programs in the years ahead."

Peter Pechan, PhD, Vice President, Gene Therapy

Dr. Pechan has more than 20 years of industry experience in gene therapy including roles in the design, engineering and production of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors. Most recently, he served as senior director of R&D and head of vector biology at Solid Biosciences. Before that, he served as director, head of vector production and process development/R&D at Voyager Therapeutics and director, head of gene transfer technologies in the gene therapy department at Biogen. Prior to Biogen, he spent 15 years at Genzyme (now Sanofi Genzyme) where he generated an experimental drug candidate for the Company's first gene therapy clinical trial in ophthalmology. Dr. Pechan received his PhD in molecular biology from the Eberhard Karl University of Tübingen in Germany.

"LogicBio is at an important stage of the Company's growth, enhanced by its recent collaborations, and I look forward to applying my experience in gene therapy to help the Company develop new gene therapy programs leveraging sL65, the first capsid based on the sAAVy platform," said Dr. Pechan.

About LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The Company's proprietary GeneRide™ platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVy™ capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The Company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit https://www.logicbio.com/, which does not form a part of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding LogicBio's leadership team and advancing the Company's development programs. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only LogicBio 's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of LogicBio 's control. For a discussion of the risks related to the forward-looking statements in this press release see the "Risk Factors" section of LogicBio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings that LogicBio may make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. These forward-looking statements (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, LogicBio does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media Contacts:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

W: 212-253-8881

C: 614-580-2048

[email protected]

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

W: 212-253-8881

C: 203-218-9180

[email protected]

Investor Contacts:

Matt Lane

Gilmartin Group

617-901-7698

[email protected]

SOURCE LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.logicbio.com

