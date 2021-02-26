LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced that chief executive officer Frederic Chereau will be presenting an overview of the company at upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Chereau will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. ET . A link to the Barclays presentation will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of LogicBio's website, found here: https://investor.logicbio.com/events-and-presentations/events.

Mr. Chereau will also record a presentation for the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which will be available on the H.C Wainwright website for the duration of the conference, March 9-10, 2021 .

About LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene delivery and gene editing platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's proprietary GeneRideTM platform is a new approach to precise gene insertion that harnesses a cell's natural DNA repair process leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. LogicBio's cutting-edge sAAVyTM capsid development platform is designed to support development of treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit https://www.logicbio.com/.

