LogicBoost Labs Invests in the Future of Online Event Video Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBoost Labs , a startup accelerator designed to advance the growth for pre-revenue and early-stage B2B SaaS startups, today announced its $300K investment in Clarevent , a video infrastructure supplier for virtual events platforms.



The financing package includes $200K cash investment for go-to-market plan development, $100K equivalent advisory services on strategic consultancy and operational support in marketing, sales and customer success for two years, and a future line of credit in the form of a convertible note.

Clarevent offers companies of all sizes the opportunity to embed a rich video experience into their platform or website. Using a SaaS model, Clarevent provides a hosted, highly reliable and scalable embedded video solution for virtual and hybrid event platforms. Integrations are customizable and seamless, supporting single room video experience and multi-room breakout events of all sizes.

Scott Lock, Clarevent's founder and CEO is committed to bringing his decades of experience at the software development company, InfernoRed Technology , to create seamless experiences for virtual events of any size.

"The pandemic has irreversibly accelerated the boom of virtual social events. That's why we see huge potential in a SaaS company that is providing essential video infrastructure solutions to companies who are building the next generation of social networking platforms," said Jonathan Cogley, Founder, and CEO of LogicBoost Labs. "Having worked with Scott in the past and witnessed his success at InfernoRed Technology, I am thrilled to back his new venture and facilitate the growth of Clarevent."

"Virtual event platforms have a real problem delivering high-quality video experiences that are reliable, scalable, and enjoyable," said Lock. "Clarevent provides a new SaaS product for virtual event providers who are building their solutions with a video-first perspective. We make it easy to embed and host video within any event platform."

