LogicBoost Labs' Latest Investment Enhances Cybersecurity Validation

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBoost Labs , a startup accelerator focused on promoting the growth of early-stage B2B SaaS startups, announced today an investment into Information Shield, a provider of products and services that help automate the process of building and validating a robust cyber security program.

The investment package includes putting cash on the balance sheet for growth and expert advice in sales, marketing, customer success, and tech development from the in-house team of LogicBoost Labs experts.

Supported by a panel of leading information security experts, Information Shield and its ComplianceShield software solution allow organizations to quickly validate cyber security readiness to customers, regulators, and insurance providers. Clients can save thousands of dollars and weeks of effort when addressing third-party risk assessments and preparing for external certifications for compliance frameworks, including ISO 27002, NIST-CSF, HIPAA, CMMC, among many others.

"Having spent 15 years working in cybersecurity, I've seen firsthand how difficult it can be for companies and their IT teams to meet compliance mandates," said Jonathan Cogley, Founder and CEO of LogicBoost Labs. "Information Shield dramatically reduces the amount of time it takes to build, roll out, and validate your modern cybersecurity program to meet internal requirements and your client's needs."

David Lineman is president and CEO of Information Shield, Inc., a global provider of information security leading practices. Lineman has more than 25 years of software, security, and information technology management experience, and holds 3 patents on software technology, and has consulted on information security policy development for over 50 organizations.

"If your business is handling information, you need to have a defensible cyber security program in place that addresses key industry standards," said Lineman. "Using our Security Wizard and Common Control Library (CCL), we have dramatically simplified the process by helping organizations quickly build programs that address key regulations and frameworks. Built-in security policy templates enable rapid documentation and key supporting evidence to support external audits, such as SOC II or ISO Certification. We have leveraged our experience with over 8000 customers in 100 countries to create a tool that is both robust and affordable."

For more information on LogicBoost Labs or Information Shield, please visit https://logicboostlabs.com/ and https://informationshield.com/ .

About LogicBoost Labs:

LogicBoost Labs is a startup accelerator designed to advance the growth for pre-revenue and early-stage B2B SaaS startups. As such, LogicBoost Labs offers a full-service line-up of resources and capabilities to further increase the likelihood of a young company's success. Each portfolio company has full access to LBL's talented pool of experienced executives whose sole job is to guide and mentor the start-ups on such matters as staffing, sales, marketing, technical support, and customer success. The ultimate goal: take the start-up from early revenue or pre-revenue to 1 million ARR.

About Information Shield:

Information Shield provides customers with time-saving products and services to help build, update, and maintain a defensible information security and data privacy program. Based in Houston, Texas, Information Shield has over 10,000 satisfied customers in 100 countries, covering a variety of markets including financial services, healthcare, non-profits, government, and retail.

