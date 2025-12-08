Logicbroker Announces Partnership with PayPal to Make Agentic Commerce Accessible to Merchants at Scale

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicbroker, whose Intelligent Commerce Network powers some of the world's largest retailers and brands, today announced a strategic partnership with PayPal, a global leader in digital commerce. The collaboration allows thousands of Logicbroker merchants to seamlessly activate PayPal's agentic commerce services—including store sync and future agentic payment capabilities. This makes their catalogs instantly discoverable across leading AI shopping channels with minimal technical lift.

AI-driven shopping is accelerating across LLMs and a new generation of agentic browsers. As a result, merchants are facing increasing pressure to ensure their products are visible, described accurately, and transactable across emerging AI commerce channels. This partnership combines Logicbroker's enterprise-grade orchestration with PayPal's trusted commerce infrastructure to help merchants participate in the agentic economy with a plug-and-play solution.

What This Partnership Enables:

Instant Access to PayPal's agentic commerce services : Logicbroker merchants can connect their product catalogs, inventory, and fulfillment systems directly to PayPal's store sync through a single integration, eliminating the need for custom builds or additional engineering effort. This gives brands and retailers immediate access to AI shopping channels.

: Logicbroker merchants can connect their product catalogs, inventory, and fulfillment systems directly to PayPal's store sync through a single integration, eliminating the need for custom builds or additional engineering effort. This gives brands and retailers immediate access to AI shopping channels. One integration, many AI channels : Logicbroker's orchestration engine makes merchants' catalogs AI-ready. Combined with PayPal's store sync capability, a single integration can now enable presence across multiple AI commerce channels, from conversational agents to browser-automated shopping experiences. This preserves merchants' control over brand identity, customer relationships, and fulfillment.

: Logicbroker's orchestration engine makes merchants' catalogs AI-ready. Combined with PayPal's store sync capability, a single integration can now enable presence across multiple AI commerce channels, from conversational agents to browser-automated shopping experiences. This preserves merchants' control over brand identity, customer relationships, and fulfillment. Enterprise-grade infrastructure, accessible to all merchants: Logicbroker's Intelligent Commerce Network already powers high-volume commerce and supply chain programs. When paired with PayPal's global payments, fraud protection, and buyer protection systems, merchants of all sizes gain a turnkey path to AI commerce, from product discovery to transaction and fulfillment.

"Logicbroker was designed to help brands and retailers orchestrate the entire commerce lifecycle," said Omar Qari, CEO at Logicbroker. "Pairing our Intelligent Commerce Network with PayPal's agentic commerce services and global payments infrastructure gives merchants a seamless way to turn AI-driven product discovery into a fully transactable storefront."

Advancing the Infrastructure of Agentic Commerce

As AI-powered shopping expands, merchants face new challenges: fragmented protocols, inconsistent product representation, and limited visibility into how AI commerce channels identify and display products. Logicbroker's orchestration capabilities help merchants standardize and control the data feeding these channels, while PayPal provides trusted payments, and fraud protection layers that provide transaction security.

Together, Logicbroker and PayPal are reducing the complexity required for merchants to become "agentic commerce-ready," essentially helping them reach customers where discovery increasingly begins, inside AI-powered conversations and automation-driven shopping journeys.

"Agentic commerce is reshaping the future of online shopping," said Michelle Gill, GM of Small Business and Financial Services at PayPal. "By partnering with Logicbroker, we're making it easier for merchants of all sizes to benefit from the commerce opportunity AI brings. With a single integration powered by PayPal, they can reach new AI surfaces and leverage the commerce infrastructure PayPal has built over decades."

Availability

Retailers and brands looking to take advantage of the opportunity agentic commerce provides can visit PayPal.ai to sign up or logicbroker.com to access the Intelligent Commerce Network.

About Logicbroker



Logicbroker is the Agentic Commerce Orchestration Engine for enterprise retailers, brands, suppliers and distributors, transforming LLM searches into storefronts. Our Intelligent Commerce Network connects every supplier, store, and 3PL to any webstore, marketplace, and LLM. Trusted by global leaders like Samsung, Walgreens and Home Depot, Logicbroker powers $13+ billion in GMV by automating the entire end-to-end process from discovery to doorstep and stock to dock. We ensure our clients' products are discoverable, shoppable, fulfillable, and returnable, giving them the control to grow faster, delight customers, and achieve operational excellence.

About PayPal



PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com and https://investor.pypl.com.

Media Contact: Tim Wheatcroft, [email protected]

SOURCE Logicbroker