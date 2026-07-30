LogicGate Honors GRC Trailblazers at Agility 2026 Conferences

Awards recognize enterprise leaders driving AI innovation, improving trust and resilience, and scaling modern GRC programs

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, today announced the winners of the 2026 Agility Awards, presented at its premier customer conferences in Chicago and London. The awards recognize governance, risk, and compliance professionals and partner organizations who demonstrated outstanding AI innovation, Risk Cloud platform expertise, and the commitment to elevating risk management as a strategic business advantage.

"These awards celebrate excellence and AI mastery within the GRC community," said Diego Panama, LogicGate's CEO. "Our honorees define the future of modern AI-driven risk and compliance, setting a benchmark for organizations worldwide. We are incredibly proud to recognize their achievements on the global stage at Agility US and Agility UK."

Individual Award Winners

GRC Champion - Honors visionary leaders who turn risk into a strategic advantage and build a culture of trust and resilience. Recipients include Ryan Jones of NexBank, Shelley Heinen of Kroger & 84.51, and Toby Younghusband-Francis of AngloAmerican.

The Catalyst - Celebrates change-makers driving Risk Cloud adoption to spark lasting transformation across their organizations. Recipients include Shondell Gonzalez of the National Football League, and Jennifer Ware of NBCUniversal.

Power User of the Year - Recognizes platform masters whose exceptional use of Risk Cloud drives results and sets new standards for the entire community. Recipients include Alex Kovacevic of Baxter International and Becky Jones of Security Service Federal Credit Union.

Risk Cloud Champion - Highlights dedicated advocates who strengthen the GRC community through unmatched mentorship, collaboration, and support. Recipients include Jeremy Beyette of Excellus BCBS and Margaret Collamorecampbell of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

AI GRC Innovator of the Year - This inaugural award recognizes visionary pioneers pushing the boundaries of AI in GRC through early adoption, design partnership, and thought leadership. The first-ever recipients are Arjun Dilip Kumar of Robinhood and Gregory Klas of Bolt.

Organizational Award Winners

Risk Cloud Innovator of the Year - Honors forward-thinking organizations pushing the boundaries of the platform with bold, creative solutions to complex risk challenges. Recipients include Robinhood and SmartDCC.

Rising Star - Recognizes exceptional first-year customers achieving extraordinary momentum and rapid Risk Cloud program maturity. Recipients include Broadview Federal Credit Union and EQT.

AI Disruptor of the Year - A new 2026 honor celebrates organizations pioneering bold, responsible AI adoption to shatter manual workflows and accelerate risk identification and governance. The inaugural recipient is Bolt.

Partner Award Winners

Channel Partner of the Year - Honors LogicGate partners that deliver deep GRC expertise and continuous guidance across the full customer journey. Recognizing excellence in helping customers seamlessly evaluate, implement, and achieve enduring business objectives, this year's recipients include Crowe and Risk Rising.

LogicGate congratulates all 2026 Agility Award recipients. Their commitment to AI innovation, operational resilience, and governance excellence reflects the transformative power of modern GRC programs. Ultimately, these leaders establish a clear benchmark for how enterprises can leverage Risk Cloud to limit surprises, quantify risk with confidence, and empower teams with autonomous intelligence.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as a best-in-class agentic GRC platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE LogicGate