LogicGate Solidifies Position as the Enterprise AI GRC Leader With Its Spring 2026 Release

The latest release features Workflow Agents, enterprise platform enhancements, and top-tier analyst recognition

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 LogicGate, the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, today announced its Spring 2026 Release, anchored by transformative Workflow Agents and AI improvements, analyst and customer recognition, and strategic platform enhancements and integrations that redefine the future of AI-powered governance, risk, and compliance (GRC).

"As AI moves from experimentation to enterprise scale, legacy GRC tools can't keep up," said Jon Siegler, LogicGate's Chief Product & Technology Officer. "Organizations need a platform built for this new agentic moment. With our Spring 2026 Release, we are giving enterprises the trust, visibility, and control required to add Workflow Agents that let them move faster and with confidence. AI-powered GRC will define the next era of enterprise risk and compliance, and we're proud to be leading that transformation."

LogicGate's unique approach to Intentional AI, along with the platform's unrivaled flexibility and connectivity, has already positioned the company at the forefront of the agentic era of GRC. LogicGate's new agentic offerings demonstrate how advanced AI and agents can deliver autonomous, real-world solutions.

"The momentum we're seeing from customers confirms that AI-driven GRC is no longer a future goal—it is an immediate enterprise priority," said Diego Panama, LogicGate's CEO. "Our accelerated platform investments set an entirely new standard for modern risk management. This velocity is a direct result of our team's relentless drive to deliver AI-powered solutions that keep our customers ahead of evolving risk and regulatory shifts. This latest release leads LogicGate into this next era of innovation and scale."

Workflow Agents

Agentic AI took center stage at LogicGate's flagship Agility conferences in Chicago and London, centered on the theme of "The Agentic Revolution of GRC." There, LogicGate unveiled its new Workflow Agents, marking an inflection point in how GRC programs operate. Risk Cloud® now serves as the agentic orchestration layer for enterprise GRC, repositioning practitioners to be the judgment layer within autonomous, auditable workflows.

With the Spring 2026 Release, LogicGate launched in early access seven new AI agents across four core GRC use cases, including Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM), Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), AI Governance, and Business Continuity. Each agent is purpose-built with skills to accelerate workflows, eliminate manual bottlenecks, and drive enterprise-wide velocity. Additional Workflow Agents will be released in August 2026.

One LogicGate customer managing 2,200+ vendors with a team of four estimates that the TPRM Agents will save their team at least 2,000 hours annually, allowing them to shift focus to higher-judgment work. Another customer facing a backlog of 100+ AI use cases projects a 75% reduction in assessment time, saving more than 1,200 hours per year.

Spark AI

Nearly 90% of LogicGate customers onboarded this year are using Spark AI, and Spark AI actions are up 50% overall since the beginning of the year. LogicGate announced a significant expansion of its suite of Spark AI features as part of the Spring 2026 Release:

Spark AI Reporting Insights empowers teams to analyze large volumes of data within individual reports, not just articulating data but providing direction on how to scale and actionize the information.

empowers teams to analyze large volumes of data within individual reports, not just articulating data but providing direction on how to scale and actionize the information. Spark AI Automated Evidence Testing removes a critical bottleneck in the control lifecycle, enabling compliance teams to shift from laborious, point-in-time evaluations to automated, consistent insights. With this new feature, GRC practitioners can create automated processes that immediately test control evidence upon file collection.

AI Governance

LogicGate's AI Governance application centralizes the tracking, risk assessment, and policy compliance of enterprise AI use cases, ensuring alignment with regulatory frameworks like the EU AI Act and NIST. Recently updated with the Spring 2026 Release, LogicGate customers can:

Connect to their existing program to centrally map their entire AI ecosystem, creating a unified view of AI risk.

Automatically calculate risk levels based on NIST AI RMF categories.

Show the impact of AI initiatives in business terms with key usage and performance indicators.

Config Newton: The World's First Agentic GRC Engineer

LogicGate recently debuted Config Newton, the world's first Agentic GRC engineer. By replacing manual work with AI-driven precision, Config Newton builds, optimizes, and deploys GRC workflows in minutes, provides users with around-the-clock GRC expertise, and shifts human work from point-and-click tasks to strategic decision-making. With the Spring 2026 Release, Config Newton now works alongside in-house implementation teams to drive strategic outcomes:

Deploy applications 50% to 75% faster.

Deliver bespoke, actionable reporting.

Simplify end-user training and adoption.

Enterprise Scalability

LogicGate engineered a series of enterprise-grade platform enhancements that make Risk Cloud faster, more connected, and easier to scale across the entire organization:

App-Agnostic Record Search allows users to instantly find any record they have access to across any LogicGate application.

allows users to instantly find any record they have access to across any LogicGate application. Sticky Application Switcher lets teams jump between entirely different risk domains in seconds.

lets teams jump between entirely different risk domains in seconds. Smart Automations enables context-aware automations, such as dynamic due date alerts and field-update job triggers, to fire exactly when needed, autonomously transitioning steps and sending custom alerts so programs scale effortlessly in the background.

Industry Leadership

LogicGate continues to receive leading industry recognition for innovative platform capabilities and unmatched usability, demonstrating its ability to deliver what modern enterprises need to minimize risk and maximize GRC's impact on the business.

The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms, Q2 2026 report

LogicGate was recently named one of only four leaders in the Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms, receiving the highest possible scores across eight criteria, including roadmap, user experience, partnership ecosystem, and pricing flexibility and transparency. In the report, Forrester calls out that "LogicGate's roadmap shines with ambitious plans to embed agentic AI meaningfully across core GRC workflows to bolster practitioner productivity."

LogicGate was recently named one of only four leaders in the Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms, receiving the highest possible scores across eight criteria, including roadmap, user experience, partnership ecosystem, and pricing flexibility and transparency. In the report, Forrester calls out that Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms

LogicGate was also named one of only three leaders in the Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, receiving the highest scores possible across 11 criteria, including roadmap, adoption, usability, AI governance and risk management, risk assessment and scoring, and more. In the report, Forrester notes that " customers said that LogicGate's flexible platform drives strong efficiency, visibility, and adaptability across their TPRM programs."

LogicGate was also named one of only three leaders in the Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, receiving the highest scores possible across 11 criteria, including roadmap, adoption, usability, AI governance and risk management, risk assessment and scoring, and more. In the report, Forrester notes that " 28 Consecutive Quarters as a G2 Leader

LogicGate has been named a G2 Leader for the 28th consecutive quarter, earning badges across 10 categories, including GRC, Enterprise Risk Management, Audit Management, Operational Risk Management, and more.

LogicGate Prepares for the Next Phase of Growth

CEO Transition

LogicGate announced that co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Matt Kunkel will move into a new strategic role as Executive Chairman, where his deep institutional and industry knowledge will continue to steer the company's long-term growth. As part of this transition, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Diego Panama will succeed Kunkel as CEO on July 1, 2026. With Panama's extensive go-to-market experience and enterprise-focused operational lens guiding day-to-day operations, the company will continue to lead the enterprise AI GRC market, drive rapid innovation, and help simplify the complexities of evolving regulatory challenges at scale.

LogicGate announced that co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Matt Kunkel will move into a new strategic role as Executive Chairman, where his deep institutional and industry knowledge will continue to steer the company's long-term growth. As part of this transition, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Diego Panama will succeed Kunkel as CEO on July 1, 2026. With Panama's extensive go-to-market experience and enterprise-focused operational lens guiding day-to-day operations, the company will continue to lead the enterprise AI GRC market, drive rapid innovation, and help simplify the complexities of evolving regulatory challenges at scale. World-Class CISO

In May, LogicGate announced Edwin Ng's appointment to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), where he will lead the company's global resilience strategy, fortify Risk Cloud's security posture, and orchestrate enterprise-wide security across all internal systems. Most recently, Ng served as the Vice President and CISO at Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

To learn more about LogicGate and how the company can dismantle GRC friction for the enterprise through Intentional AI and agentic offerings, please visit LogicGate's website.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as the best-in-class agentic GRC platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE LogicGate