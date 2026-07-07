LogicGate Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of David Rostov as Chief Financial Officer

Leading AI GRC platform adds seasoned finance executive to accelerate its market-leading agentic growth

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, today announced the appointment of David Rostov as Chief Financial Officer. This strategic executive hire builds on the company's recent momentum and reflects LogicGate's continued investment in world-class leadership to power its next phase of growth.

David Rostov, LogicGate's Chief Financial Officer

"We have a leadership team that can match the ambition of what we're creating at LogicGate," said Diego Panama, CEO of LogicGate. "David brings the financial discipline and strategic acumen we need to scale with confidence, strengthening a team that is fiercely focused on delivering the next generation of autonomous GRC capabilities. His proven track record of scaling market-disrupting companies will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth and deliver maximum value to our enterprise customers."

David Rostov, Appointed Chief Financial Officer

David Rostov is a seasoned executive and CFO with an extensive track record of scaling high-growth technology companies. He most recently served as co-founder and CFO of Aurion Biotech, a clinical-stage ophthalmology company developing a treatment for one of the leading causes of corneal blindness. Prior, David was CFO of Identity Digital, the largest owner of new top-level domain names, and CFO of Avalara, a leading SaaS solution for global taxes and compliance. And before that he served as CFO of a number of leading growth technology companies.

"LogicGate is really well positioned in a very large and fast growing market," said Rostov. "Enterprise GRC is at an inflection point, and companies need a trusted AI-focused platform that scales alongside their risk and compliance demands. I'm excited to partner with Diego, Matt, and the team to build on the Company's financial foundation that will fuel the next phase of LogicGate's growth."

Based in Seattle, David will report directly to CEO Diego Panama, overseeing both the finance and legal departments.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as a best-in-class agentic GRC platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE LogicGate