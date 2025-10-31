LogicGate Named A Leader in the GRC Market by the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for GRC Tools, Assurance Leaders

We believe being placed in the new report reflects company's investment in intentional innovation

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the leading AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, today announced it was named a Leader in the GRC Market by the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for GRC Tools, Assurance Leaders . Gartner identified LogicGate as a Leader amongst its peers for both vision and execution, which we believe highlights the company's proven ability to deliver results with consistency and excellence.

Enterprises today are navigating a rapidly shifting risk landscape, marked by escalating cyber threats, complex regulatory demands, and the relentless pace of technological change. LogicGate's intentional AI-powered solution, built by GRC professionals themselves, enhances operational efficiency to mitigate these issues. That's why we believe Gartner, the prestigious global research and advisory company known for providing objective insights and actionable advice to leaders in the IT industry, identified LogicGate as a Leader in the first GRC platform provider evaluation since 2013 .

"In our opinion, Gartner's findings reaffirm LogicGate's position as a trusted partner for enterprises determined to build dynamic, forward-looking programs that proactively manage risks, anticipate vulnerabilities, and promote enduring resilience," said Matt Kunkel , CEO of LogicGate. "With regulatory pressures and cyber attacks only forecasted to intensify, LogicGate will continue to set the standard for GRC innovation, empowering organizations to stay ahead with clarity, control, and confidence."

Product innovation and strategic AI adoption with real impact

LogicGate's AI-powered platform is engineered for enterprise organizations that view managing risk at scale as a strategic imperative, not just a compliance requirement. Providing fast time to value, AI features eliminate repetitive tasks—from auto-filling forms and analyzing reports to recommending controls and creating records—delivering accelerated insights and measurable business impact, such as tripling the speed at which users can identify relationships across numerous GRC data points.

A key driver of this impact comes from LogicGate's unique approach to AI. Built with intelligence woven into the platform's core, not bolted on, LogicGate's Spark AI features augment human expertise to drive measurable productivity gains. This intentional integration of AI enables organizations to:

Eliminate manual, error-prone input through cutting-edge automation

through cutting-edge automation Improve accuracy, visibility, and data integrity across the enterprise

across the enterprise Drive a holistic approach to risk management

Because every organization's AI journey looks different, LogicGate provides a flexible opt-in/opt-out model that allows teams to adopt AI at a pace that aligns with their risk tolerance and maturity.

Powerful GRC for enterprise needs

LogicGate understands the power of democratization, accessibility, and simplicity in risk management. With its modern graphical user interface and no-code configurations, LogicGate makes it painless to adjust workflows and make system changes, even as a non-technical admin. The architecture also allows systems to seamlessly connect with one another, building an interactive environment that allows enterprises to explore complex risk relationships.

This unique approach not only simplifies administration but also drives deeper insight and agility for enterprises managing intricate risk landscapes. Providing a holistic, enterprise-wide view of risk is impossible with point solutions, Excel sheets, or clunky legacy systems. LogicGate's connected platform orchestrates security and risk visibility through one pane of glass to better mitigate and actionize against risk across the enterprise. The company steadily signs with large organizations, seeing 43% YoY growth with enterprise customers.

The flexible and scalable AI-powered platform gives users the ability to:

Connect everything with zero limits: Every object in Risk Cloud can link to another, giving organizations unlimited flexibility to design processes, workflows, and risk relationships that directly reflect the reality of their business.

Every object in can link to another, giving organizations unlimited flexibility to design processes, workflows, and risk relationships that directly reflect the reality of their business. Adapt instantly: With more than 100,000 new records linked each week, Risk Cloud helps organizations respond effortlessly to change, whether that be a new regulation, emerging risk, or business move.

With more than 100,000 new records linked each week, Risk Cloud helps organizations respond effortlessly to change, whether that be a new regulation, emerging risk, or business move. Drive unmatched risk aggregation: Risk Cloud is built to handle hundreds of automated risk and control calculations running simultaneously, with more than 400 automated calculations running per customer. These real-time insights give organizations the most up-to-date picture of enterprise risk.

Risk Cloud is built to handle hundreds of automated risk and control calculations running simultaneously, with more than 400 automated calculations running per customer. These real-time insights give organizations the most up-to-date picture of enterprise risk. Personalize the building process: LogicGate's no-code, self-service configuration changes allow customers to consistently tailor Risk Cloud to their specific needs without breaking workflows or depending on outside consultants. Each week, any individual LogicGate customer makes more than 300 configuration changes.

LogicGate's no-code, self-service configuration changes allow customers to consistently tailor Risk Cloud to their specific needs without breaking workflows or depending on outside consultants. Each week, any individual LogicGate customer makes more than 300 configuration changes. Scale seamlessly: As LogicGate automates upwards of 3 million jobs weekly — from compliance checks to workflow triggers — the platform can easily handle the demands of an organization of any size with consistency and reliability.

As LogicGate automates upwards of 3 million jobs weekly — from compliance checks to workflow triggers — the platform can easily handle the demands of an organization of any size with consistency and reliability. Understand the importance of their work: One of LogicGate's native features, the Value Realization Tool , gives users remarkable visibility into GRC's financial value by tracking tangible benefits such as resource efficiencies, revenue enablement, and risk reduction. With this tool, LogicGate users are seeing rapid time to value, with the average being 31 days.

To read the Gartner Magic Quadrant for GRC Tools, Assurance Leaders, download the report HERE . To learn more about LogicGate, visit the company's website .

Disclaimer: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Governance, Risk and Compliance Tools, Assurance Leaders, Joel Backaler, Jie Zhang, Devanshu Mehrottra, and Lexi VerVelde, 27 October 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a leader in the GRC market, as well as securing a leadership position and commended for a user experience second to none in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms, Q4 2023 report, LogicGate further solidifies its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn .

