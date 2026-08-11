LogicGate Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the Sixth Consecutive Year

Increased demand for agentic GRC solutions drives LogicGate's accelerated growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, today announced it has been named to the prestigious 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth consecutive year. Landing at 2906 on the list, this milestone highlights LogicGate's surging growth as the company delivers AI innovation at a rapid pace to redefine the future of agentic governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

The Inc. 5000 has recognized America's fastest-growing private companies for more than 40 years, making it one of the most esteemed honors a private business can receive. Companies are ranked by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, and inclusion reflects sustained performance in a highly competitive market.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for six straight years is an extraordinary achievement and it speaks directly to our team's culture of continuous innovation, focused execution, and dedication to our customers," said Diego Panama, CEO at LogicGate. "Our growth reflects a clear market shift toward agentic risk management. Executive decision making requires data access, transparency, and trust—the exact foundation risk leaders need to act faster with confidence. This is how LogicGate is redefining how modern organizations navigate complex risk in the agentic era."

The GRC industry has reached a watershed moment. As enterprises redefine how they manage and operationalize risk, LogicGate is uniquely positioned to lead—serving as the agentic orchestration layer for modern enterprise GRC. Already in 2026, LogicGate has delivered market leading AI capabilities, four AI Agents across core GRC use cases, and Config Newton, the world's first Agentic GRC Engineer.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

LogicGate's inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies list further reaffirms its position as the leader in AI GRC for the Enterprise. Rapid organizational growth is built on a strong foundation of user validation and deep customer trust. LogicGate was named one of only three leaders in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q1 2026 and one of only four leaders in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms, Q2 2026. In addition, LogicGate was recognized as a G2 Leader for enterprise customers for the 28th consecutive quarter.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the Leading AI GRC Platform for the Enterprise, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as a best-in-class Agentic GRC platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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