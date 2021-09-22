LogicGate Recognized as a Strong Performer in Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms Report

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate Ⓡ , a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions through its Risk Cloud™ platform, has been recognized as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms, Q3 2021 report by leading global research and advisory firm Forrester Research, Inc. Evaluated according to 25 criteria, LogicGate earned the highest possible score in the Planned Enhancements, Partner Ecosystem and Customer Engagement and Community criteria.

According to the report, Risk Cloud's visual workflow editor, platform configurability and cross-modular integration are its strengths, also noting that, "Unlike other vendors, there are no restrictions on what modules can be purchased together or additional tiers of functionality that come at an additional cost." In its evaluation, Forrester indicated that the company has the potential to differentiate and compete with larger players both in capabilities and strategy. "LogicGate is a good fit for lean teams with few FTEs but that don't want to sacrifice platform configurability and control," stated the report.

"We are thrilled that LogicGate has been recognized as a strong performer in Forrester's GRC Wave," said LogicGate's chief product officer, Jon Siegler. "There's not a business out there that isn't having conversations about risk, making our Risk Cloud all the more relevant for companies looking for a better way to facilitate their GRC programs. We are committed to continuous innovation and to our mission of empowering our customers with flexible, easy-to-use technology that steers the course of their success, transforming business risks into strategic opportunities."

LogicGate's recognition follows strong momentum propelled by the Series C funding round , local and national recognition for its rapid growth, and for the ninth consecutive quarter, inclusion as a Leader on the G2 Grid Fall 2021 report for GRC Platforms . The company also plans to launch a new risk quantification solution, Risk Cloud Quantify™ later this month.

To download a copy of the Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk and Compliance Platforms Q3 2021 report, please visit LogicGate's website .

About LogicGate

LogicGate is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes. LogicGate empowers customers to transform disorganized risk and compliance operations into agile enterprise risk management programs, tailored to their business needs. Its proprietary Risk Cloud™ platform, an end-to-end suite of risk management solutions, blends the right mix of flexibility and out-of-the-box functionality, enabling organizations to manage their risk with confidence. Companies rely on LogicGate to accurately assess, monitor, action, and, when needed, rapidly pivot GRC processes, without the support of consultants or corporate IT. The Chicago-based company has been named a leading GRC Software Platform on the G2 GRC Grid for nine consecutive quarters, and was awarded Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product by the SaaS Awards. LogicGate was also named in Gartner's 2020 "Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools." For more information, visit LogicGate.com and follow LogicGate on LinkedIn and Twitter at @LogicGate .

Media Contact

Kelsey Sowder

BLASTmedia for LogicGate

[email protected]

SOURCE LogicGate