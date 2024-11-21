LogicGate Recognized on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

Platform enhancements, product innovation, productivity-enhancing AI features, and best-in-class implementation and support attribute to organization performance and expansion

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the holistic GRC experts delivering leading solutions for cyber, governance, risk, and compliance leaders today announced the company was included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. This is LogicGate's third time making the list, ranking 387 with 282% top line growth during the three-year consideration period.

"One of our core values as an organization is Raise the Bar, which is reflected in our unwavering customer service, the curiosity that drives our innovation, and our competitive DNA that fuels our commitment to building and servicing best-in-class GRC solutions," said Matt Kunkel , CEO and Co-Founder of LogicGate. "Inclusion on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is an acknowledgment of our hard work and continued upward trajectory. I'm proud of our accomplishments and thank the entire LogicGate team for their dedication to driving GRC excellence across the enterprise."

LogicGate continuously augments the Risk Cloud platform experience by launching new features and enhancing tools and resources, including numerous productivity-enhancing innovations in 2024. Most recently, the company announced its new " Banking Solution, " designed to provide financial institutions with an interconnected approach to managing threats and compliance changes with a holistic view of a company's risk exposure. Creating significant efficiency and performance benefits for customers, the company also launched two new AI features to its Spark AI lineup , AI Text Assistant and Record Linking Recommendations. And earlier this year, the organization launched its holistic AI Governance Solution , empowering enterprises to govern AI model usage and adoption throughout the entirety of an organization.

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

