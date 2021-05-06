LogicGate Significantly Expands Integrations Suite and Services

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , a leading provider of cloud software solutions for automating governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes through its Risk Cloud™ platform, has greatly expanded its integrations offerings. Risk Cloud now integrates with hundreds of platforms with the new Risk Cloud Connect offering, which provides customers a suite of pre-built integrations aligned with many of the top GRC use cases as well as managed connectors for specific GRC scenarios. LogicGate has also formed the Integration Services team to enable even more possibilities with customized integrations managed for customers. This flexibility establishes Risk Cloud firmly at the center of their customer's risk ecosystem.

"We're on a mission to give risk and compliance professionals a single source of truth to make better, more informed decisions with their data," said LogicGate's chief product officer, Jon Siegler. "With the automations our integrations deliver, we're also helping our users spend more of their time and energy working on strategic priorities rather than context switching between applications and manually syncing data. Risk Cloud now works seamlessly with the critical business systems that our users do their work in, like Jira, Slack, ServiceNow, DocuSign and more."

Options for interoperability with Risk Cloud are virtually limitless with these additions to their core integrations approach of their RESTful API, native integrations, and hundreds of Zapier connections to key business platforms. The Integrations Services team understands the value of Risk Cloud fitting into a customer's tech stack and works side by side with them to leverage Risk Cloud Connect or create custom integrations that fit their exact specifications. This is paramount as a LogicGate 2021 survey on risk management found that 43% of respondents still rely on emails, SharePoint or spreadsheets to manage their risk management programs.

LogicGate's recent native integrations with Slack and Jira have also expanded their customer's ability to communicate their risk program details across the enterprise. The Jira integration syncs Jira projects and tickets to Risk Cloud workflows and records, meeting technical teams where they work most. Ideal for organizations using Slack as their primary method of communication, the integration enables Risk Cloud users to send regular Slack messages and Slack messages on record creation, submissions and due date reminders to individuals or channels within Risk Cloud.

"Our integration with Slack is seamless, so now we're thinking about how else it can be utilized," said Bernadette Goellner VP, Information Security and Data Privacy of Uphold Inc. "Because of the vast workflow options with Risk Cloud, it is highly possible that you can fully integrate and fully automate so many other processes. Other teams at Uphold are starting to think about how we can use the integration to pull in information from other channels."

In February 2021, LogicGate announced its investment in strategic alliances , designed to amplify customer value. To learn more about this program, the expanded Risk Cloud, and UpHold's use of Risk Cloud and Slack to connect teams, visit LogicGate.com .

About LogicGate

LogicGate is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes. LogicGate empowers customers to transform disorganized risk and compliance operations into agile enterprise risk management programs, tailored to their business needs. Its proprietary Risk Cloud™ platform, an end-to-end suite of risk management solutions, blends the right mix of flexibility and out-of-the-box functionality, enabling organizations to manage their risk with confidence. Companies rely on LogicGate to accurately assess, monitor, action, and, when needed, rapidly pivot GRC processes, without the support of consultants or corporate IT. The Chicago-based company has been named a leading GRC Software Platform on the G2 GRC Grid for ten consecutive quarters, and was awarded Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product by the SaaS Awards. LogicGate was also named in Gartner's 2020 "Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools." For more information, visit LogicGate.com and follow LogicGate on LinkedIn and Twitter at @LogicGate .

Media Contact

Kelsey Sowder

BLASTmedia for LogicGate

[email protected]

SOURCE LogicGate