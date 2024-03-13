LogicGate to Host Agility 2024, a Premier Cybersecurity, Compliance and Risk Management Event that Explores the Industry's Most Critical Topics

Annual user conference brings together thought leaders to learn more about risk, strategy and automation to introduce innovative solutions to GRC's biggest challenges

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, a leading provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions through its Risk Cloud® platform, today announced it will host its fifth annual GRC user conference, Agility 2024, from March 20-22, 2024, at Loews Chicago Hotel. The three-day event will feature more than 200 influential industry leaders, showcase technology innovations and provide opportunities for cyber, risk, and compliance professionals to network and attend informative sessions, hands-on workshops and certification and training courses. Notably, attendees will collaborate during LogicGate's hackathon-style "Build Bash" event that will serve as an opportunity to develop new use cases and sharpen Risk Cloud skills. Additionally, industry analyst Michael Rasmussen of GRC 20/20 will host a Third-Party Risk Management interactive workshop to educate attendees on strategies and methods to onboard vendors faster and boost business resiliency.

Conference sessions are centered around three key topics and developments currently impacting the GRC industry with discussions led by LogicGate leadership, Risk Cloud authorities and experts from ANSA McAL Group., Baxter Credit Union, Elevance Health, Equiniti, Ziff Davis, and more. Session themes include:

Risk: Learn how to leverage Risk Cloud to assess, mitigate and report enterprise, cyber and regulatory risk to inform business impact and enhance operational resilience.

Learn how to leverage Risk Cloud to assess, mitigate and report enterprise, cyber and regulatory risk to inform business impact and enhance operational resilience. Strategy: Adopt best practices from GRC leaders on how to stay ahead of regulatory changes, strategically communicate risk metrics to leadership, board members and stakeholders, and foster a culture of risk allies within your organization.

Adopt best practices from GRC leaders on how to stay ahead of regulatory changes, strategically communicate risk metrics to leadership, board members and stakeholders, and foster a culture of risk allies within your organization. Automation: Explore new ways to optimize and scale your risk and compliance programs with automated evidence collection, integrations and AI.

"At Agility 2024, we look forward to not only helping educate attendees about the current and future state of GRC, but also to learning from other experts about what they're seeing as they navigate the risk and compliance landscape," said Matt Kunkel, LogicGate co-founder and CEO. "LogicGate's core mission has always been to serve and empower our users, and the Agility conference plays an important role in helping us better equip our customers with the crucial knowledge and resources to maintain a strong risk posture amid today's rapidly evolving GRC space."

Recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms, Q4 2023, LogicGate will preview several new product enhancements at Agility 2024, including several upcoming developments across the Risk Cloud product roadmap. Built with a graph database and no-code workflow to deliver an easy-to-use customizable experience, Risk Cloud accelerates time-to-value with out-of-the-box applications for every GRC use case, enabling customers to stay agile in an ever-changing risk and compliance landscape. Agility 2024 attendees will receive a firsthand look at Risk Cloud enhancements that will empower them to be more efficient, effective and flexible within their own GRC programs.

Agility 2024 will conclude with the LogicGate Customer Awards Ceremony, where winners will be announced in a variety of categories ranging from GRC Community Advocate to Program of the Year.

For further event information and registration details, please visit agility.logicgate.com.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is a global leader in transformative risk management and compliance solutions. Our award-winning Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform, Risk Cloud®, is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management, enabling customers to understand and navigate risks through a centralized framework. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate is actively driving innovation and creating strategic advantages for risk management in the business environment. Learn more about our solutions by visiting www.logicgate.com and/or join us on LinkedIn.

