LogicGate Unveils New Solutions at RSAC to Save Security Teams Time & Resources

CHICAGO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the leading risk and compliance platform for cybersecurity teams, today unveiled new solutions at RSAC 2023™ to transform business risk into a strategic advantage. Founded in 2015 by seasoned risk consultants, LogicGate automates and centralizes tedious, time-consuming governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) workflows with Risk Cloud® , its integrated and scalable GRC platform.

"Today's business environment is more digital, more complex, and faster moving than ever, and these trends are only accelerating. For any cyber leader at RSAC, managing cyber risk and managing enterprise risk are two sides of a very important coin," said Jay Jamison, President of Product Technology at LogicGate. "These leaders need powerful, flexible software platforms to help them dynamically link assets, risks, vulnerabilities, and controls to automatically quantify residual risk with every control evaluation and prioritize mitigations. That's why LogicGate built Risk Cloud, and today's announcements show deep commitment to continuing our market leadership in helping clients address their complex enterprise and cyber risk management challenges."

New offerings available inside LogicGate Risk Cloud include:

Cyber Risk & Controls Compliance Solution : Risk Cloud's Cyber Risk & Controls Compliance Solution links cyber threats to business impact, so teams can add business context to any cybersecurity decision, prioritize remediation, and report what matters most to key stakeholders.



Fully-Managed Cyber Risk Quantification : The partnership of LogicGate and global consulting firm Protiviti helps cyber leaders quantify security risk in financial terms, an important step as organizations prepare to address upcoming SEC regulations. With this new offering, clients can accelerate cyber risk quantification initiatives with proven insights from Protiviti and a scalable program powered by Risk Cloud Quantify® .



Accelerated FedRAMP Certification : Achieving FedRAMP certification is a costly, time-intensive, and document-heavy process. Risk Cloud's newly developed FedRAMP System Security Plan (SSP) Premium Application saves teams time and money by automatically creating and populating a FedRAMP SSP with relevant security controls and findings in just a few clicks.



Coming Soon! Automated Evidence Collection : Automate control evidence collection across more than 20 cybersecurity and privacy compliance frameworks to focus teams on what matters most: increasing agility, building trust, and delivering actionable risk insights.

"LogicGate customers increasingly report the growing influence of cybersecurity, supply chain, and geopolitical risks on their business initiatives," said Matt Kunkel, CEO. "In partnership with industry leaders like Optiv, GuidePoint Security, and Black Kite, it's our mission to deliver the most integrated and agile GRC solutions possible to help clients navigate related economic uncertainty and rapid regulatory change."

About LogicGate

LogicGate®, creator of the Risk Cloud platform, is redefining the way businesses think about risk. Hundreds of organizations rely on the no-code Risk Cloud platform to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and drive growth and retention through proactive risk and compliance management. In addition to earning recognition for its technology innovation from Forrester and G2, the global company has received accolades from Crain's Chicago Business, Built In Chicago, and the Chicago Tribune for its company culture and was recognized in Inc. 5000 2022.

About LogicGate Risk Cloud

Risk Cloud is a no-code risk and compliance platform that scales and adapts to your changing business needs and regulatory requirements. With solutions for every risk and compliance use case in one integrated platform, you'll have everything you need to build, evolve, and communicate a market-leading risk strategy.

