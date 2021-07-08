LogicGate's Second Annual User Conference Agility 2021 Will Explore What it Means to "Reimagine Risk"

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate Ⓡ , a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions through its Risk Cloud™ platform, today announces details for its annual Agility conference, which will run simultaneously in-person and virtually from the Swissotel in downtown Chicago September 23 - 24.

Why "Risk Reimagined"? Because risk isn't stagnant. It evolves daily — and strategically managing risk and compliance has become increasingly complex as a result. Agility empowers attendees to prioritize the flexible, automated, adaptable processes driving business outcomes by reimagining risk.

Colonel Nicole Malachowski (USAF, retired) will keynote the event, sharing her thoughts on dreaming big, achieving more and stretching the limits of risk. The first woman to fly with the Air Force Thunderbird aerial demonstration team, Malachowski knows about performing under pressure. The decorated USAF veteran and fighter pilot has flown at the speed of sound, advised the first lady, and provided security for Iraq's 2005 democratic elections.

"It's no secret risk is a top concern for business leaders today because it evolves so rapidly," said LogicGate CEO, Matt Kunkel. "At Agility –– and through all of our programming –– we strive to deliver an engaging community and high-quality education for GRC professionals. That goal includes sharing best practices, recommendations for new technology, tactical information needed to effectively communicate risk organization-wide and a place to inspire, connect and educate. Leaders seeking to educate themselves about risk position themselves and their companies for success. We hope to empower Agility attendees with the insights and practical steps they can use to take their risk programs beyond just asset protection to fuel strategic advantage for their organizations."

Agility 2021 celebrates the risk management professionals responsible for managing existing risks, and future-proofing their organizations' approach to risk across multiple industries and verticals. 2020 challenged risk professionals to master business continuity and resiliency. 2021 challenges them to reimagine risk as a strategic advantage. Agility exists to offer risk professionals access to best practices, tools and technology, and use cases to architect the most effective GRC programs for their organizations. The two-day event features sessions led by industry experts, innovative networking opportunities, and a first look at advancements to the Risk Cloud platform. Before the event, the LogicGate customer success team will host a full-day power user bootcamp for Risk Cloud power users looking to skill-up with the Risk Cloud and knowledge of GRC.

Event content will be delivered in a variety of session types including keynotes, panels and breakouts. Attendees will have the opportunity to network live and virtually throughout the event.

This announcement follows LogicGate's recognition for excellence in its product and company culture . For more information and to register for Agility 2021, visit agility.logicgate.com .

LogicGateⓇ, creator of the Risk Cloud™ platform and Risk Cloud Exchange (RCX), is redefining the way businesses think about risk. Through the proactive management of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes via the no-code, agile Risk Cloud and RCX, hundreds of customers rely on Risk Cloud to improve organizational efficiency, reduce costs and enable revenue generation and retention.

