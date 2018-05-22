LogicHub Accelerates Security Operations with RSA Archer® Suite Support

"We're thrilled for this collaboration with RSA Archer, which will further LogicHub's goal to help CISOs improve their threat detection and response operations," said Kumar Saurabh, CEO and co-founder, LogicHub.

The platform interoperability will provide a multitude of benefits to LogicHub and RSA Archer customers. As LogicHub's intelligent flows detect threats and incidents that need to be remediated, the platform is able to create appropriate tickets with all pertinent information for incident investigation and response teams. The automation streamlines operations, which improves SOC efficiency and effectiveness, and simultaneously frees up analyst bandwidth to focus on critical events.

"The pace of cyber attacks continues to rise and organizations struggle to keep up. We are excited to have LogicHub join the RSA Ready technology program and certify their interoperability with the RSA Archer platform," said Matt Crawley, Senior Manager, Technology Alliances, RSA Archer".

About LogicHub : LogicHub offers the industry's most powerful automation platform for security operations, helping organizations dramatically accelerate every SecOps process from alert triage to incident response to threat hunting. Founded on a singular premise that every threat detection process can be automated, LogicHub empowers security analysts to be an order of magnitude more effective and productive. For more information, visit www.logichub.com.

