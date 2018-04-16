LogicHub and Anomali Fortify Security Operations With Automated Threat Detection, Threat Intelligence, and Response

"This powerful platform integration with Anomali will enable security operations teams to bring in threat intelligence to their automated investigation process," said Monica Jain, Co-founder, LogicHub. "This is crucial for analysts to identify high fidelity alerts that really require their attention vs false positives that waste their resources."

LogicHub, the leading SOAR platform, provides SOC teams with the capability to facilitate powerful automation flows for threat detection and incident response. By leveraging advanced correlation and data analysis to detect unknown threats from billions of events, the platform allows for automatic investigation in the same way an expert analyst would. This results in a solution that accurately identifies critical threats while simultaneously filtering out false positives. The solution also features an ecosystem of multiple integrations with other security solutions to advance the orchestration of remediation and response workflows.

Anomali operationalizes threat intelligence, automating collection and integration to enable security teams to expertly analyze and respond to threats. This approach speeds up the detection of threats and automates tasks typically assigned to security professionals. Due to this powerful platform integration, LogicHub's automated flows can now automatically submit investigation artifacts, such as a URL or IP address, directly to Anomali. Anomali then returns a risk score for that artifact and LogicHub combines that score and correlates it with a range of other factors, like traffic volume baselines, to provide a high quality ranking of scored alerts. This new solution will provide enterprises the ability to further automate and orchestrate response actions to remediate the incidents they confidently identified as true positives.

"At Anomali we believe operationalizing threat intelligences means delivering the right information, with the right context and confidence, to the systems that need it," said Darren Gaeta, vice president of alliances at Anomali. "Our partnership and integration with LogicHub is a perfect example and will help enterprises streamline threat detection and incident response."

To learn more about the joint solution, visit LogicHub at RSA Conference in Booth ESE – 34.

