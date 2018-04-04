LogicHub announces ThreatGPS™ for GitHub, The World's First Automated Threat Detection and Response Solution for Source Code Management System

"This ThreatGPS™ for GitHub events is a way for enterprises to make sure that their source code, which for many companies is their crown jewel, is safe. GitHub produces very detailed events on who is accessing your source code and how. However, many security teams do not have the bandwidth to build rules or do deep threat hunting in that data. That's why we built ThreatGPS, so that we can directly lead to what's important to look at," said Kumar Saurabh, CEO and co-founder, LogicHub. "Getting actionable intelligence for GitHub has never been this comprehensive and easy before."

LogicHub provides the unique ability to build powerful automation flows for threat detection and incident response, leveraging advanced correlation, deep threat ranking, automated analytics, and machine learning to detect unknown threats from billions of events. According to a Gartner Report on Innovation Insight for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response in 2017, "Enterprises are striving to keep up with the current threat landscape with too many manual processes while struggling with a lack of resources, skills and budget." Now, with ThreatGPS™ for GitHub, collective security and devops teams are able to monitor all GitHub audit events to identify anomalies such as publicly open repositories, abnormal number of check-ins, suspicious activity from unusual locations, and more.

"We have used LogicHub for threat hunting in data sets and found great success in learning when threats are detected. LogicHub automatically kicks off an automated alerting process," says Milinda Rambel Stone, Senior Director of Global Security, SPS Commerce. "Using LogicHub, we have been able to strengthen our security posture and save time doing it."

To learn more about ThreatGPS for GitHub, visit https://www.logichub.com/solutions/github.

To witness ThreatGPS for GitHub in action, join LogicHub's live Webinar on Apr 11th, https://hubs.ly/H0bsp0F0.

About LogicHub : LogicHub offers the industry's most powerful automation platform for security operations, helping organizations dramatically accelerate every SecOps process from alert triage to incident response to threat hunting. Founded on a singular premise that every threat detection process can be automated, LogicHub empowers security analysts to be an order of magnitude more effective and productive. For more information, visit www.logichub.com.

