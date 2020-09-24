LogicHub Included in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicHub, the leader in automation-driven detection and response solutions, today announced inclusion in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions, published September 21, 2020, as a Representative Vendor for its SOAR+ solution. To download your complimentary copy of the report, register here.

According to the Market Guide, buyers are evaluating SOAR solutions because the "security technology market, in general, is in a state of overload, with pressure on budgets, staff shortages and too many point solutions. Customers often cite problems with an overload of events or alerts, complexity and duplication of tools."

One of the key findings in the report is that "SOAR solutions are steadily gaining traction in real-world use to improve security operations. Security and risk management leaders should evaluate how these solutions can support and optimize their broader security operations capabilities."

"We are pleased to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions," said Kumar Saurabh, CEO and Co-founder of LogicHub. "It's an important source of information for many of our customers and prospects. It provides excellent insight into how SOAR solutions can help organizations optimize their security operations, what they should be aware of as they evaluate their options, and a brief introduction to SOAR capabilities."

LogicHub delivers the automation-driven detection and response capabilities necessary to operate a modern SOC. With affordable options for cloud-native and on-premise deployments, as well as a fully managed SOAR-as-a-service, this is now a possibility for security operations teams of any size."

Gartner, Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions, 21 September, 2020, Claudio Neiva, Craig Lawson, Toby Bussa, Gorka Sadowski

Gartner disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

