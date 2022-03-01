Logicle Analytics Announces New Chairman

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicle Analytics, the creator of the LDIS+™ Analytics Impact Framework, today announced the addition of John N. Osland to its leadership team. Mr. Osland has thrived globally across both Fortune 500 and entrepreneurial technology and science upstarts with public, private and nonprofit directors' experience.

"I am thrilled to have John on board," said Dr. Jonathan Fowler, Founder & CEO of Logicle Analytics. "He was quick to see our potential, and it's been wonderful to have someone with his experience look at this and believe in it."

Mr. Osland

John has led proprietary public and private equity backed technology companies including Chairman of Gem Pharmaceuticals, a biotech breakthrough in oncological chemotherapies, CEO of Mad Catz, a public video gaming company, General Partner of e-commerce GIS pioneer, Land Info International, and CEO and Vice Chairman of The Music School, the largest for-profit music school in the country. He led a startup enterprise tech solutions business unit from $1M to $100M in 34 months. He co-led full spectrum corporate development in raising $125M in growth capital for emerging technology companies. He has subject matter expertise in intellectual property and strategic partner development.

Mr. Osland sees great potential in the company. "I am so proud of my business partner, who just completed his dissertation defense in big data analytics. We are embedding his work in our proprietary SaaS solution and will partner with the global enterprise software behemoths and the global management consultancies, as every corporation in America is drowning in data and otherwise cannot make practical use of it."

About Logicle Analytics

Logicle Analytics, LLC (Logicle) is an analytics consulting firm that provides bespoke data analytics solutions that speak directly to the human element in every organization. Logicle's proprietary analytics impact framework, the LDIS+™, gives businesses a clear picture of their analytics culture and a roadmap to realizing their full potential. More than a simple assessment, the LDIS+™ is built on cutting-edge research in the field and provides a supportive roadmap for analytics readiness and data culture.

