LogicManager CEO Steven Minsky Leads Session at ISACA and the IIA's 2019 GRC Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicManager CEO and thought leader Steven Minsky was selected to speak at the Internal Institute of Auditors (IIA) and ISACA GRC Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The IIA and ISACA, with a combined membership of 325,000, bring the world's governance and IT industry professionals together to align on risk management.

"Technologies are changing rapidly, and organizations must manage the cybersecurity risks," says Steven Minsky. "The business environment has also changed. The See-Through Economy is a new age of transparency where customers, investors, employees and their communities are empowered to impact a company's reputation. Security, privacy and IT governance risk management failures are known at least three to six months in advance by front line employees and subject matter experts and are therefore completely preventable. By guiding governance, risk management and control professionals through a risk-based approach, they are empowered to proactively manage these technology risks."

Steven is a recognized thought leader, presenter, and writer on the See-Through Economy, risk management, and corporate governance. He has led sessions for organizations across all industries and roles, including being recognized by the IIA as a top-rated presenter at its prestigious All-Star Conference. Steven is also the author of the popular RIMS Risk Maturity Model framework and assessment tool, used by thousands of organizations around the globe.

LogicManager is the market leader in enterprise risk management (ERM) solutions. LogicManager's software empowers organizations to anticipate what's ahead, and improve business performance through good governance. LogicManager is dedicated to helping organizations manage surprises before they happen – ensuring a positive impact on the community at large. For more information, visit www.logicmanager.com .

