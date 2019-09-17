LogicManager is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the Third Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicManager, the leading Enterprise Risk Management software platform, is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the third year in a row, recognizing its commitment to team members, company culture and a positive work environment. LogicManager earned this certification based on the results of extensive anonymous surveys provided to LogicManager employees.

Team members are inspired by LogicManager's mission to help our customers protect their employees, customers, and communities from corporate mishaps. LogicManager employees also make an impact within the organization. LogicManager's 2019 Great Place to Work® survey highlights that 96% of LogicManager employees say when you join LogicManager, you are made to feel welcome. It's easy to feel the inclusion during the daily company huddle where everyone is invited to share functional insights, challenges they face to solicit help, daily successes, and work and non-work activities others may be interested in. LogicManager prides itself on its various initiatives to further foster inclusion, such as monthly Women in Tech meetings. LogicManager is proud to be comprised of 50% women in an industry that averages only 20%.

"Our teams strive to make a difference and we believe in empowering employees to make an impact from day one. We set our employees up to exceed their potential with opportunities for continuous growth," says Steven Minsky, CEO of LogicManager. "LM'ers know the work they do is important, valued, and rewarded. We focus on employees' unique strengths and make a conscious effort to promote from within."

Employees' Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Survey Results

91% of employees say LogicManager is a great place to work.

98% of employees say people at LogicManager care about each other.

96% of employees avoid politicking and backstabbing as ways to get things done.

96% of employees are willing to give extra to get the job done.

96% of employees say our customers would rate the service we deliver as "excellent."

96% of employees say when you join LogicManager, you are made to feel welcome

"We congratulate LogicManager on its Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work®. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About LogicManager, Inc.

Through innovative risk management solutions and top-rated customer experience, LogicManager is dedicated to helping organizations manage surprises before they happen – ensuring a positive impact on the community. LogicManager takes pride in its dedication to a rewarding office culture, and is a certified Great Place to Work® since 2017, named a 2019 Best Place to Work by Built In, and a Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal.

