LogicManager is Recognized for Ability to Execute in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicManager , the leader in integrated risk management solutions, is recognized for all years the Integrated Risk Management report has been published for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management*. LogicManager consistently receives the highest customer satisfaction ratings from its users due to their understanding of the full scope of risk and comprehensive view across business units and governance, risk and compliance functions. LogicManager has pioneered the enterprise risk management approach since day one of its founding in 2005 and is widely recognized for its leadership in customer advocacy.

The See-Through Economy has changed the way companies view risk management. In today's age of transparency, consumers and investors have the technology to hold companies accountable and impact their reputation. LogicManager is known for its ability to help customers manage their reputations and achieve success through effective risk management. LogicManager's recognition for its ability to execute reflects how customer satisfaction is driven from the moment a customer is onboarded, through the implementation of a robust IRM program.

"Our customers define ability to execute as having the best vendor experience they have ever had. Ability to execute to our customers means we always do what we say we're going to do. Ability to execute means they describe us as a real partner. I believe our positioning for ability to execute in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management is reinforced by our industry-leading customer Net Promoter Score. By helping organizations to implement strong governance procedures, they can manage surprises before they happen, and prevent major mishaps," says Steven Minsky, CEO of LogicManager. Steven goes on to state, "We enable customers to achieve their strategic goals with an intuitive IRM platform that emphasizes simplicity and usability, and industry-leading support."

Download a complimentary copy of the report to learn more about LogicManager's placement in the Magic Quadrant.

As of July 25, 2019, LogicManager has an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 in the Integrated Risk Management Market, based on the reviews on Gartner's Peer Insights. According to a VP in Enterprise Risk Management, LogicManager has a "robust product with excellent customer support." Another customer shares, "LogicManager has matured our ERM program through Integrated Risk Management. This system is only limited by your imagination. We have already improved so many risk related activities and continue to find new uses. Planning and implementation is smooth thanks to our dedicated business analyst and roadmap resources." To read more reviews by LogicManager's Integrated Risk Management users, you may click here to view LogicManager's Peer Insights profile **.

About LogicManager Inc.

LogicManager believes performance is a result of effective integrated risk management. LogicManager's IRM software empowers organizations to anticipate what's ahead, and improve business performance through good governance. LogicManager is the market leader in integrated risk management solutions. For more information about LogicManager, visit www.logicmanager.com .

