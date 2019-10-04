LogicManager is Recognized for Ability to Execute in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicManager is recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management*. The report goes on to say that "by 2025, 60% of global IT risk management (ITRM) buyers will depend on risk management solutions to aggregate digital risks in their business ecosystem, up from 15% in 2019."

Since 2005, LogicManager has been the leader in integrated risk management solutions, providing evidence of effective IT governance, security and privacy solutions through compliance, policy and incident management, risk analysis, and third party governance.

"LogicManager's positioning for our ability to execute and completeness of vision in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant is yet another measure of our commitment to customer satisfaction. The ability to execute strong IT Risk Management programs is what enables organizations to actually drive bottom-line value and achieve lasting success," says Steven Minsky, CEO of LogicManager. "We are able to achieve these levels of customer satisfaction as a result of using our own product throughout our company to manage our risks in this See-Through Economy ."

LogicManager is the leader in leveraging a holistic approach to IT governance and risk management to effectively engage the front lines and vendors of organizations, aggregate information across business silos and levels, and generate insights that protect customers, employees, and communities. LogicManager's risk-based approach not only provides evidence of compliance with best practice frameworks and regulations like ISO, NIST, GDPR, COBIT, PCI DSS, HIPAA, but it also increases operational efficiency and effectiveness while facilitating SOC II and other certifications.

Download a complimentary copy of the report to learn more about LogicManager's placement in the Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management.

As of July 23, 2019, LogicManager has an Overall Rating of 4.6 out of 5 in the IT Risk Management Market, based on 7 reviews on Gartner's Peer Insights. This is the highest Peer Insights rating of vendors included in this report. According to a Senior Security Program Manager in the Healthcare industry, "Their customer service and responsiveness has been fantastic. It feels like we have 24/7 support dedicated just for us." Additionally, a Security Program Manager in the Manufacturing industry reviews, "High level of support from the Customer Advisory Analysts. They learn your business and know the solution to design and help you implement it. They are on the leading edge of risk management and excel at knowing the latest best practices. Extremely professional thought leaders!"

To read more reviews by LogicManager's IT Risk Management users, you may click here to view LogicManager's Peer Insights profile**.

About LogicManager Inc.

LogicManager is the market leader in integrated risk management solutions. LogicManager's IT risk management software empowers organizations to anticipate what's ahead, improve business performance, and stay ahead of cyber risks through good governance. LogicManager is dedicated to helping organizations manage surprises before they happen – ensuring a positive impact on the community at large. For more information, visit www.logicmanager.com .

Media Contact: PR@logicmanager.com | (617) 530-7851

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management, Khusbhu Pratap, Brian Reed, 3 July 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

**Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

SOURCE LogicManager

Related Links

http://www.logicmanager.com

