LogicManager Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Integrated Risk Management Solutions

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicManager, a market leader in Enterprise Risk Management software solutions, today announced that the company was named an October 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Integrated Risk Management Solutions . Gartner defines Integrated Risk Management (IRM) as the combined technology, processes and data that serve to fulfill the objective of enabling the simplification, automation and integration of strategic, operational and IT risk management across an organization.

To qualify for the Customers' Choice distinction, vendors must have a product that is aligned to the market, have their overall rating (out of 5 stars) equal to or higher than the mean rating for that market, and meet the Review Coverage requirements.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by our customers in this way," said Steven Minsky, LogicManager's founder and chief executive officer. "We believe this independent feedback from our customer base validates the value that LogicManager's Enterprise Risk Management platform is delivering for organizations. Gartner Peer Insights reviews are a great compliment to the recent July 2019 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management Solutions and Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management. We're proud of our position on the "Ability to Execute" axis in these expert reports and believe this IRM Customers' Choice recognition by real-life customers again highlights our commitment to ensuring our clients achieve their goals. We believe this is also a testament to our Customer Advocacy℠ approach where we partner with our customers and provide them with risk domain experts on our staff to solve their business challenges, at no additional cost."

Examples of LogicManager's customer feedback include:

"LogicManager Has Matured Our ERM Program Through Integrated Risk Management"

Senior Risk Management Specialist

"This system is only limited by your imagination. We have already improved so many risk related activities and continue to find new uses. It has really proven to be a tool for facilitating true integrated risk management. Planning and implementation is smooth thanks to our dedicated business analyst and roadmap resources. The end user capabilities allow us to configure data fields and workflows promptly as our needs change so even though this is a SaaS product, we are able administer it with a lot of independence."

In today's See-Through-Economy where everything is connected, transparent and information is instantly available, both inside and outside of an enterprise, risk becomes the common link. LogicManager is committed to helping organizations of all sizes across all industries proactively manage their risks and meet the expectations of their customers, employees, shareholders, and communities at large. LogicManager's integrated approach to risk management enables organizations to identify and manage all their operational performance, audit, policy, compliance and IT governance, privacy and security risks within their enterprise as well as across their network of vendors.

As of November 8, 2019, LogicManager received 80 verified reviews with an average overall rating of 4.5 stars out of five.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LogicManager:

LogicManager believes performance is a result of effective risk management. LogicManager's market-leading ERM software solutions empower organizations to uphold their reputation, anticipate what's ahead, and improve business performance through strong governance. The company is committed to helping businesses of all sizes across all industries proactively manage their risks to meet the expectations of their customers, employees, shareholders, and communities at large.

