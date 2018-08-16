LogicManager Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the Second Year

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicManager is certified as a great workplace, for the second year in a row, by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. The certification is based on extensive ratings provided by LogicManager employees in anonymous surveys.

This certification recognizes LogicManager's enduring commitment to a collaborative and innovative workplace culture that provides employees with opportunities for continuous growth and success.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in the United States. We strongly believe in enabling employees to make an impact from day one, setting employees up for success, and giving them the support and leeway to reach their full potential both in and out of work," said Steven Minsky, LogicManager CEO. "We believe sustaining our culture is just as important as sustaining our business fundamentals as we grow. Becoming a large company doesn't have to mean an automatic loss of dynamic flexibility."

"A significant component of our culture is the emphasis we place on employee development and advancement," Minsky added. "LogicManager employees come to work every day knowing the work they do is important, valued, and rewarded. We focus on leveraging the unique strengths of our employees and mentoring from day one, so we can continuously promote from within."

LogicManager is committed to preserving its award-winning culture as the company scales. Growing by over 40% for each of the past 3 years—and by over 60% in 2017—LogicManager is the perfect place for self-starters to make an impact; offering many opportunities for internal advancement.

In addition to offering a host of great perks and benefits, LogicManager offers programs such as tuition reimbursement to enable continuous growth and learning for employees to achieve their goals.

